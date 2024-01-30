What you need to know before the stock market opens today: Top 10 points

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on January 30. On Monday, the equity indices erased losses of the previous session ahead of the interim budget this week on February 1. Benchmark indices rose nearly 2 percent each on January 29 amid buying across sectors and heavyweights. At closing bell, Sensex was up 1.76 per cent reaching 71,941.57 and Nifty rose 385.00 points to 21,737.60. Here are top things you need to know before the stock markets open today:

Stock Market Today: The bull statue at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai.(PTI)