News / Business / What you need to know before the stock market opens today: Top 10 points

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2024 08:25 AM IST

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on January 30. On Monday, the equity indices erased losses of the previous session ahead of the interim budget this week on February 1. Benchmark indices rose nearly 2 percent each on January 29 amid buying across sectors and heavyweights. At closing bell, Sensex was up 1.76 per cent reaching 71,941.57 and Nifty rose 385.00 points to 21,737.60. Here are top things you need to know before the stock markets open today:

Stock Market Today: The bull statue at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai.(PTI)

  1. Trends indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 17 points or 0.08 per cent.
  2. US stocks advanced ahead of a slew of megacap earnings, economic data and the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting.
  3. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 224.02 points to 38,333.45. The S&P 500 gained 36.96 points at 4,927.93 and Nasdaq Composite was at 15,628.04.
  4. Nikkei and Straits Times were both up 0.5 percent each.
  5. ITC Ltd reported net profit at 5,572 crore for the December quarter of FY24- a growth of 11 per cent from 5,031 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
  6. Bajaj Finance reported a consolidated net profit of 3,638.95 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year. This was up 22.4 per cent from the same quarter of the previous year.
  7. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of 6,985.9 crore for the December quarter.
  8. In US markets, the dollar held narrow ranges against its major peers.
  9. Gold firmed amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $2,025.97 an ounce while US gold futures settled 0.4 percent higher at $2025.4.
  10. Oil prices fell more than a dollar a barrel owing to China's ailing property sector sparking demand worries. Brent crude futures fell $1.15, or 1.4 per cent to settle at $82.40 a barrel.

