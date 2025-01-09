What’s closed on January 9 on US national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter?
US President Joe Biden has declared that Thursday, January 9, 2025, will be a national day of mourning due to the death of former President Jimmy Carter.
"I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance," Joe Biden said in a statement following Jimmy Carter's death.
Usually, federal offices and stock markets remain closed on such national days of mourning, such as after the deaths of former presidents George HW Bush in 2018 and Gerald Ford in 2006.
However, national days of mourning do not usually require businesses or banks to close as a federal holiday does. As a result, most banks will remain open on January 9, USA Today reported.
This also means that UPS and FedEX pickup and delivery services will also be available as UPS stores and FedEx offices will be open.
Federal offices, on the other hand, will be closed due to Biden's executive order. This means all US Postal Service post offices will be closed, and mail will not be delivered on this day.
Any confusion regarding bank holidays is best clarified by contacting the local bank branch.
Biden announced that flags will be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds for 30 days following Carter's death.
He has also urged the American people to gather on January 9 "in their respective places of worship" to pay tribute to Carter.