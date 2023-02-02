Home / Business / What's new about the new tax regime?

What's new about the new tax regime?

business
Updated on Feb 02, 2023 07:02 AM IST

Presenting the Union Budget for FY 2023-24, Sitharaman said that the proposals regarding personal income tax will primarily benefit the country's “hard-working middle class”.

People watch the Union Budget being presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

In a huge relief to middle- and salaried-class people, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced five major changes in personal income tax. Presenting the Union Budget for FY 2023-24, Sitharaman said that the proposals regarding personal income tax will primarily benefit the country's “hard-working middle class”. Sitharaman announced that the new income tax regime will now be the default tax regime. However, citizens will continue to have the option to avail the benefit of the old tax regime.

budget budget 2023
