Why HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank shares are moving in opposing directions after quarterly results

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. moved in opposing directors after India's two largest lenders declared their quarterly results. HDFC Bank clocked a net profit growth of 11% YoY in July-September 2025, while ICICI Bank could muster about half of that. (Reuters)

HDFC Bank's share price rose as much as 1.75% over its previous close to an intraday high of ₹1,020 apiece on the BSE even as ICICI Bank's share price shed 2.57% to an intraday low of ₹1,399.65 apiece. The benchmark Sensex opened nearly a percent higher today.

That, after both the companies reported their second-quarter earnings. HDFC Bank has outperformed ICICI Bank on several financial metrics—especially at the bottomline.

HDFC Bank Q2 Results FY26 Standalone net profit of India's largest private lender rose 11% over the year-ago period to ₹18,641 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, on the back of revenue calculated as net interest income increased 5% to ₹31,552 crore, according to an exchange filing on 18 October 2025.

NII up 5% YoY at ₹ 31,552 crore

31,552 crore Net profit up 11% YoY at ₹ 18,641 crore

18,641 crore Gross NPA ratio down 16 bps QoQ at 1.24%

Net NPA ratio down 5 bps QoQ at 0.42% ICICI Bank Q2 Results FY26 Standalone net profit of India's second-largest private lender rose 5% year-on-year to ₹12,359 crore in Q2 FY26 on the back of net interest income (revenue) that increased 7% year-on-year to ₹21,529 crore, according to an exchange filing on 18 October 2025.