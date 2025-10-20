Edit Profile
    Why HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank shares are moving in opposing directions after quarterly results

    HDFC Bank has outperformed ICICI Bank on several financial metrics—especially at the bottomline—in its second-quarter results.

    Updated on: Oct 20, 2025 11:04 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. moved in opposing directors after India's two largest lenders declared their quarterly results.

    HDFC Bank clocked a net profit growth of 11% YoY in July-September 2025, while ICICI Bank could muster about half of that. (Reuters)
    HDFC Bank clocked a net profit growth of 11% YoY in July-September 2025, while ICICI Bank could muster about half of that. (Reuters)

    HDFC Bank's share price rose as much as 1.75% over its previous close to an intraday high of 1,020 apiece on the BSE even as ICICI Bank's share price shed 2.57% to an intraday low of 1,399.65 apiece. The benchmark Sensex opened nearly a percent higher today.

    That, after both the companies reported their second-quarter earnings. HDFC Bank has outperformed ICICI Bank on several financial metrics—especially at the bottomline.

    HDFC Bank Q2 Results FY26

    Standalone net profit of India's largest private lender rose 11% over the year-ago period to 18,641 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, on the back of revenue calculated as net interest income increased 5% to 31,552 crore, according to an exchange filing on 18 October 2025.

    • NII up 5% YoY at 31,552 crore
    • Net profit up 11% YoY at 18,641 crore
    • Gross NPA ratio down 16 bps QoQ at 1.24%
    • Net NPA ratio down 5 bps QoQ at 0.42%

    ICICI Bank Q2 Results FY26

    Standalone net profit of India's second-largest private lender rose 5% year-on-year to 12,359 crore in Q2 FY26 on the back of net interest income (revenue) that increased 7% year-on-year to 21,529 crore, according to an exchange filing on 18 October 2025.

    • NII up 7% YoY at 21,529 crore
    • Net profit up 5.2% YoY at 12,359 crore
    • Gross NPA ratio up 9 bps QoQ at 1.58%
    • Net NPA ratio up 2 bps QoQ at 0.39%

    According to analysts, India's banking sector is at an inflection point with a significant recovery expected from the October-December quarter.

