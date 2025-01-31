Will Indian stock market be open tomorrow for Union Budget 2025? Check here

The Indian stock markets, typically closed on weekends, will remain open for trading this Saturday, February 1, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for the eighth consecutive time. The stock markets sometimes remain open on Saturdays for special events like the Union Budget. (File)(PTI)

A circular from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited confirmed that trading hours will be from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm. The BSE Indices will also be calculated on February 1, 2025 (Saturday), which has been declared a special trading day due to the Union Budget 2025-26. Regular trading hours will apply.

The stock markets sometimes remain open on Saturdays for special events like the Union Budget. For instance, the markets were open on February 1, 2020, and February 28, 2015, when the Budgets were presented on Saturdays.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex surged by 741 points, and Nifty closed above 23,500 on Friday, driven by strong buying in Larsen & Toubro following its Q3 results and the Economic Survey's prediction of a pro-growth budget.

The 30-share BSE Sensex extended its rally for the fourth consecutive day, rising by 740.76 points or 0.97% to close at 77,500.57. At one point, it gained 846.15 points or 1.10%, reaching 77,605.96.

The NSE Nifty also surged, adding 258.90 points or 1.11%, to close at 23,508.40. During the day, it climbed by 297.3 points or 1.27%, reaching 23,546.80.

Among the top gainers in the 30-share blue-chip index, Larsen & Toubro rose 4.31% after reporting a 14% increase in consolidated profit after tax, totalling ₹3,359 crore for the December quarter, driven by higher operational revenue.

Nestle also gained 4.25% after posting a 4.94% rise in net profit to ₹688.01 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Other major gainers included IndusInd Bank, Titan, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, ITC, and Maruti.

On the other hand, ITC Hotels, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

In January, the BSE benchmark fell by 638.44 points or 0.81%, while the Nifty dropped by 136.4 points or 0.57%.

The Economic Survey on Friday raised concerns about the elevated stock market valuations, warning that any correction in the US markets could have a ripple effect in India, where there has been a surge in participation from young investors post-Covid.