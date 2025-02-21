Woman claims Blinkit delivery man ‘barged’ into her house over order issue: 'Alarming'

A woman claimed on LinkedIn on Thursday that she was threatened by a delivery executive of Zomato-owned Blinkit for flagging an undelivered order. A woman narrated an incident where a Blinkit delivery executive threatened her for flagging an undelivered order which was marked 'delivered'.(Reuters)

The woman, Pocket FM executive Surya PM as per LinkedIn information, demanded strict action and assurances from the company in her post in which she tagged Blinkit CEO and Zomato boss Albinder Dhindsa and Deepinder Goyal.

Sharing details of the incident, the woman said she initially reached out to the company's customer support to flag an order which had been marked ‘delivered’ despite being undelivered. She said the company was able to resolve this issue.

However, she alleged that the delivery executive, accompanied by another individual, later barged through her house's gate and stood outside her door, threatening her. She said she felt unsafe and violated due to this.

The woman described the events as “alarming”.

"When I requested a call from your team to address this urgent matter, I was simply left with a message, which does not address the severity of the situation.

She also shared a screenshot of the conversation she had with the customer support executive. “I am extremely concerned for my safety and expect an immediate response from Blinkit to investigate this situation. This behaviour is completely unacceptable,” she wrote in her LinkedIn post.

The woman, in her post, said the incident left her “feeling unsafe and threatened”.

Blinkit responds to the incident

The company replied to the woman's complaint and said they have addressed her concern. “We understand your disappointment and we truly apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Blinkit said.

The woman said she was disappointed with Blinkit's follow-up despite providing clear video proof of the issue. “It has been quite a while now and there has been no resolution or any meaningful communication from your side,” she claimed.

Netizens show support, share their ordeal

A LinkedIn user shared that the company “hardly cares". “You get support from Blinkit after 24 hours for a product which is being delivered at your place in just ‘10 minutes’,” the user said.

Another user said, “It's crucial for companies to prioritise customer safety and respond swiftly, especially in alarming situations like this.”

A third user claimed that companies use predefined templates while responding to complaints, which they “just copy and paste manually”.

Several users also urged the woman to file a police complaint.