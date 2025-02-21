Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman claims Blinkit delivery man ‘barged’ into her house over order issue: 'Alarming'

ByAshley Paul
Feb 21, 2025 08:28 PM IST

A woman claimed that a Blinkit delivery executive threatened her after she tried to get an issue with an undelivered order resolved.

A woman claimed on LinkedIn on Thursday that she was threatened by a delivery executive of Zomato-owned Blinkit for flagging an undelivered order.

A woman narrated an incident where a Blinkit delivery executive threatened her for flagging an undelivered order which was marked 'delivered'.(Reuters)
A woman narrated an incident where a Blinkit delivery executive threatened her for flagging an undelivered order which was marked 'delivered'.(Reuters)

The woman, Pocket FM executive Surya PM as per LinkedIn information, demanded strict action and assurances from the company in her post in which she tagged Blinkit CEO and Zomato boss Albinder Dhindsa and Deepinder Goyal.

Sharing details of the incident, the woman said she initially reached out to the company's customer support to flag an order which had been marked ‘delivered’ despite being undelivered. She said the company was able to resolve this issue.

Also read: Employee terminated during notice period for taking leave, denied relieving letter

However, she alleged that the delivery executive, accompanied by another individual, later barged through her house's gate and stood outside her door, threatening her. She said she felt unsafe and violated due to this.

The woman described the events as “alarming”.

"When I requested a call from your team to address this urgent matter, I was simply left with a message, which does not address the severity of the situation.

She also shared a screenshot of the conversation she had with the customer support executive. “I am extremely concerned for my safety and expect an immediate response from Blinkit to investigate this situation. This behaviour is completely unacceptable,” she wrote in her LinkedIn post.

Also read: World's richest superhero has $500 billion net worth, more than Elon Musk; it's not Iron Man, Batman, Professor X, Thor

The woman, in her post, said the incident left her “feeling unsafe and threatened”.

Blinkit responds to the incident

The company replied to the woman's complaint and said they have addressed her concern. “We understand your disappointment and we truly apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Blinkit said.

The woman said she was disappointed with Blinkit's follow-up despite providing clear video proof of the issue. “It has been quite a while now and there has been no resolution or any meaningful communication from your side,” she claimed.

Netizens show support, share their ordeal

A LinkedIn user shared that the company “hardly cares". “You get support from Blinkit after 24 hours for a product which is being delivered at your place in just ‘10 minutes’,” the user said.

Also read: Shark Anupam Mittal on India's Got Latent row: 'Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia are victims, real culprits are...'

Another user said, “It's crucial for companies to prioritise customer safety and respond swiftly, especially in alarming situations like this.”

A third user claimed that companies use predefined templates while responding to complaints, which they “just copy and paste manually”.

Several users also urged the woman to file a police complaint.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On