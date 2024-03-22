World Water Day: Flipkart Group recycles over 67 mn litres of wastewater in a year

Flipkart Group on Friday announced significant strides in its water conservation efforts by successfully recycling over 67 million litres of wastewater in a year across four of its facilities in Rewari and Sanpka (Haryana), Ludhiana (Punjab) and Malur (Karnataka). World Water Day: Flipkart is also prioritising the potential recharge of rainwater while fostering a strong sense of environmental conservancy, (HT File)

The organisation’s water conservation initiatives are aimed towards promoting a judicious approach to water consumption, driven by key focus areas to reduce, reuse, and recycle. These conservation efforts have also resulted in the reduction of over 14 million litres of freshwater consumption, thereby playing a key role in the conservation of the nation’s natural resources.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This has been enabled by a 30% reduction in the average LPCD (liter per capita per day) at all four facilities.

In addition to this, through the establishment of groundwater recharge infrastructure, Flipkart is also prioritising the potential recharge of rainwater while fostering a strong sense of environmental conservancy.

In alignment with the government's ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’ campaign, aimed at encouraging water conservation at the grassroots level, Flipkart is proactively implementing a series of strategic measures dedicated towards water conservation.

Speaking about Flipkart Group’s water conservation initiatives, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “At the Flipkart Group, we acknowledge the importance of natural resources and are taking conscious steps to preserve them. We believe that it is our responsibility to ensure that we set in place best practices that can have a positive impact on the environment and business ecosystem at large. Our current efforts on water conservation are aligned with this intention to not only ensure conscious usage, but to also deploy the right systems to enable recycling and recharging. The Net Zero Water certification underscores our dedication to environmental stewardship and sets a new standard for water conservation in the e-commerce sector. We are committed to continuing our efforts towards achieving this status across all our operations, contributing to a more sustainable future for generations to come."

Gurmit Singh Arora, National Chairman, Indian Green Building Council, congratulated Flipkart on this milestone achievement, saying, “Flipkart's commitment to achieving IGBC Net Zero Water ratings for four of its facilities exemplifies their leadership in sustainability. By implementing effective water management strategies, Flipkart sets a commendable example for the industry. By adopting water-efficient practices, Flipkart becomes the first e-commerce organization to achieve Net Zero Water status for four of their facilities at different locations; thereby reducing their environmental footprint and setting a precedent for fostering a more water-resilient future.”