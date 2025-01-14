Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Would rather like people to be…’: ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri on 90-hour work week debate

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 14, 2025 03:20 PM IST

Sanjiv Puri, chairman and MD of ITC Limited, said the company would “rather not put a number to the work hours at ITC.”

Sharing his views on the “90-hour work week” statement by Larsen & Tourbo chairman SN Subrahmanyan, ITC Limited boss Sanjiv Puri on Tuesday said ITC would want employees to be a part of the company's journey, rather than calculating the “number of hours put in by them."

ITC Limited chairman Sanjiv Puri (File Photo/ANI)
ITC Limited chairman Sanjiv Puri (File Photo/ANI)

"We would rather like people to be part of the company's journey and feel passionately involved and kind of feel the urge amongst themselves to make a difference to the enterprise. That's how we look at it", Sanjiv Puri, chairman and MD of ITC Limited, said at an event in Delhi, according to news agency PTI.

Also Read: Ex L&T employee supports chairman’s call for 90-hour week

Puri, when asked if he would rather not put a number to the work hours at ITC, replied, “We would not do that.”

Further, he stated that ITC, a cigarettes-to-consumer goods conglomerate from Kolkata, has a a flexible work environment, including work from home twice a week.

“So it's not so much about, you know, really monitoring each individual's number of hours. It's more about enabling individuals, helping them to actualise their potential, and then reviewing what goals people have achieved,” Sanjiv Puri added.

What is the controversy?

In a remark which has drawn reactions from the likes of Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka, Adar Poonawalla, and Deepika Padukone, among others, L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan recently stated he “regrets” he can't make employees work on Sundays.

“What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?” he asked.

“If you have got to be on top of the world.. You have to work 90 hours a week. Get going, guys,” Subrahmanyan noted.

Also Read | L&T chairman’s 90-hour work week remark ‘reflects larger ambition’, says company

Employees of L&T, a multi-billion dollar conglomerate, work on Saturdays.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On