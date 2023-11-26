close_game
Yes Bank FD rates hiked: Check new rates; know how they compare with ICICI, SBI, HDFC

Yes Bank FD rates hiked: Check new rates; know how they compare with ICICI, SBI, HDFC

ByHT News Desk
Nov 26, 2023

The fixed deposit (FD) rates for Yes Bank have been hiked, and here is how they compare to other bank rates like SBI, HDFC and ICICI.

The fixed deposit (FD) interest rate for private lender Yes Bank have been hiked, with more interest to be charged on selected tenure for deposits below 2 crore. The revised FD rates for Yes Bank have come into effect from November 21, 2023.

YES Bank has hiked the FD interest rates for their customers (File photo)(Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)

As per the latest interest hike, Yes Bank is now offering interest rates between 3.25% to 7.75% to general citizens, and 3.75% to 8.25% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in seven days to ten years. The official notice has been published on the bank's official website.

The revisions in FD rates state that the private sector bank will be paying a 7.25% rate on FDs maturing in one year , 7.50% on one year to less than 18 months, and 7.75% on deposits maturing in 18 months to 24 months.

Yes Bank FD rate hike: Check new interest rates

  • 7 days to 14 days - 3.25%
  • 15 days to 45 days - 3.70%
  • 46 days to 90 days - 4.10%
  • 91 days to 120 days - 4.75%
  • 121 days to 180 days - 5.00%
  • 181 days to 271 days - 6.10%
  • 272 days to < 1 year - 6.35%
  • 1 year - 7.25%
  • 1 year 1 day to < 18 months - 7.50%
  • 18 month < 24 months - 7.75%
  • 24 months to < 36 months - 7.25%
  • 36 months to < 60 months - 7.25%
  • 60 months - 7.25%
  • 60 months 1 day to <= 120 months - 7%

Yes Bank vs ICICI, SBI, HDFC for FD rates

ICICI bank is currently offering 3% to 7.1% interest on fixed deposits maturing in seven days to 10 years to general customers, while the interest rate is 3.5% to 7.65% for senior citizens.

HDFC bank, which is the largest private sector bank in India, is offering 3% to 7.20 % interest rate on FDs maturing in seven days to 10 years for general customers, 3.5% to 7.75% for senior citizens. SBI is offering 3-7.1% interest on FD maturing in seven days to 10 years for general customers, and senior citizens will get extra 50 basis points on these deposits.

