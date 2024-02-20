 You can get cheaper Air India Express tickets but on this one condition: Details - Hindustan Times
News / Business / You can get cheaper Air India Express tickets but on this one condition: Details

You can get cheaper Air India Express tickets but on this one condition: Details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 03:42 PM IST

Passengers can buy check-in baggage services at the airline's counters at the airport as well.

Air India Express will be offering tickets at discounted prices to passengers who prefer travelling without check-in baggage, the company announced. Passengers can avail cheaper fares through 'Xpress Lite', it said.

An Air India Express aircraft is seen.(Reuters)
An Air India Express aircraft is seen.(Reuters)

"Xpress Check-In enables flyers to avoid queues at counters and baggage belts and comes with a complimentary +3 kg cabin baggage allowance in addition to significantly discounted pre-booked prices for +15 kg and +20 kg check-in baggage allowances to ensure the maximum flexibility and convenience for guests booking on Xpress Lite fares," the company said.

What are other benefits of Xpress Lite?

Passengers will have the option to pre-book an additional 3 kg cabin baggage and if they need check-in baggage later, they can pre-book additional 'check-in baggage' allowances at discounted rates, the company informed. Moreover, passengers can buy check-in baggage services at the airline's counters at the airport as well.

Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India Express, said, “The launch of Xpress Lite fares heralds what we hope will be a new way to fly in India, extending a proposition already popular amongst flyers across the world, including international airlines flying to and from India.”

"It underscores our dedication to continue to push the envelope, introducing best-in-class offerings for Indian flyers, offering frictionless journeys, and reaffirming our brand ethos of 'Fly As You Are'. Xpress Lite Fares across our domestic and international network have the potential to redefine convenience in air travel while delivering exceptional value," Ankur Garg continued.

