Zee layoffs: Company cuts 50% of its workforce at tech centre in Bengaluru
Zee layoffs: The company did not disclose the number of employees laid off.
Zee layoffs: Zee Entertainment began cost cutting measures including laying off 50 per cent of its tech team at its innovation centre in Bengaluru. This comes as after the dissolution of the company's potential merger with Sony. The company said in a press release, “Actioned by its MD & CEO, Punit Goenka, the steps are in line with his approach to optimise the resources and arrive at a cost-effective structure to drive continued growth for the company."
Zee layoffs: How many employees will be laid off?
Zee layoffs: What the company said on the move?
The company said that the the innovation centre will aim to enhance overall content creation, distribution and monetisation process for the company.
Speaking on this decision, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE, said, “We are laser-focused towards creating exceptional content that is rich and engaging for our viewers. We have a huge responsibility on our hands to live up to the expectations of billions of viewers across the globe and we will continue to win their hearts. To achieve this, we need the blend of a creative approach, detailed consumer insights and futuristic technology solutions.”
What's happening at Zee?
This comes weeks after Nitin Mittal resigned as President of Technology and Data at Zee. Amrit Thomas will be responsible for data science, Kishore Krishnamurthy will head engineering, Bhushan Kolleri will look after product, and Vishal Somani will be responsible for enterprise and content technology, the company informed.
