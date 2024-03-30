 Zee layoffs: Company cuts 50% of its workforce at tech centre in Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Zee layoffs: Company cuts 50% of its workforce at tech centre in Bengaluru

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Zee layoffs: The company did not disclose the number of employees laid off.

Zee layoffs: Zee Entertainment began cost cutting measures including laying off 50 per cent of its tech team at its innovation centre in Bengaluru. This comes as after the dissolution of the company's potential merger with Sony. The company said in a press release, “Actioned by its MD & CEO, Punit Goenka, the steps are in line with his approach to optimise the resources and arrive at a cost-effective structure to drive continued growth for the company."

Zee layoffs: This comes as after the dissolution of the company's potential merger with Sony.(Reuters)
Zee layoffs: This comes as after the dissolution of the company's potential merger with Sony.(Reuters)

Zee layoffs: How many employees will be laid off?

Read more: Bank holidays in April 2024: Banks closed for 14 days across states. Check state-wise list here

The company did not disclose the number of employees laid off.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Zee layoffs: What the company said on the move?

The company said that the the innovation centre will aim to enhance overall content creation, distribution and monetisation process for the company.

Read more: New tax rules come into effect from April 1: Here's all you need to know on basic exemption limit and rebate

Speaking on this decision, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE, said, “We are laser-focused towards creating exceptional content that is rich and engaging for our viewers. We have a huge responsibility on our hands to live up to the expectations of billions of viewers across the globe and we will continue to win their hearts. To achieve this, we need the blend of a creative approach, detailed consumer insights and futuristic technology solutions.”

What's happening at Zee?

Read more: Credit card rules to NPS: 5 money-related changes that will come into effect in April 2024

This comes weeks after Nitin Mittal resigned as President of Technology and Data at Zee. Amrit Thomas will be responsible for data science, Kishore Krishnamurthy will head engineering, Bhushan Kolleri will look after product, and Vishal Somani will be responsible for enterprise and content technology, the company informed.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Zee layoffs: Company cuts 50% of its workforce at tech centre in Bengaluru
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On