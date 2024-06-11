Zerodha investors made Rs.50,000 crore profit in four years: Nithin Kamath

Investors on the Zerodha platform made a profit of Rs.50,000 crore over the past four years, Nithin Kamath, the co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, announced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath.(Mint)

Additionally, the investors are sitting on unrealized gains amounting to one lakh crore rupees, with a total Asset Under Management (AUM) of Rs.4,50,000 crore, according to his post.

Realised gains are profits made by investors by selling securities at higher prices than they purchased them for, while unrealised gains represent the increase in value of securities and refer to the profits investors can potentially make if they sell the securities they are currently holding.

Kamath's announcement highlighted the significant strides made by retail investors who have increasingly turned to equity markets as a vehicle for wealth creation.

This comes after Kamath praised market regulator SEBI in another X post, for making Indian markets more investor-friendly, telling that brokers could soon find themselves reduced to being mere order processors.

