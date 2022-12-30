Home / Business / Zomato Gold to return? CEO Deepinder Goyal teases comeback of subscription-based service

Zomato Gold to return? CEO Deepinder Goyal teases comeback of subscription-based service

business
Published on Dec 30, 2022 12:03 PM IST

Upgraded to Zomato Pro in June 2020, Zomato Gold was launched in November 2017.

Representative Image
Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Zomato Gold, a membership programme of online food aggregator Zomato, may be on its way back. Taking to Twitter, the company's CEO and co-founder Deepinder Goyal dropped a GIF teasing the return of Zomato Gold.

“Back soon!” tweeted Goyal on Thursday.

The paid subscription-based service was launched in November 2017. In June 2020, it was upgraded, and renamed to Zomato Pro.

Zomato Gold

Upon subscribing to the programme, users were given access to complimentary food and drinks at more than 1,200 top-rated restaurant partners of the aggregator. The membership had a starting price of 299 for three months, and 999 for one year. It was also made available in other countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Portugal, among others.

After its upgradation to Pro, subscribers continued to enjoy all the existing offers, in addition to getting access to exclusive privileges on the Zomato app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
zomato deepinder goyal
zomato deepinder goyal

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out