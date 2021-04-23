Zomato inducts four women into its board

In a bid to create further boardroom diversity, online foodtech startup Zomato on Friday announced the appointment of four new female independent members to its board of directors.

Zomato’s board, which was largely driven by investors, will now have the services of badminton player and ex-Olympian Aparna Popat; former Zalora Group chief executive officer Gunjan Tilak Raj Soni; Airveda founder Namita Gupta; and former head of private wealth business at ABN Amro Bank NV (India) Sutapa Banerjee.

With this reshuffle, the IPO-bound startup has five independent members on its board.

Apart from founder Deepinder Goyal, the other members on Zomato’s board are Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani; senior vice-president at Ant Group Douglas Feagin and independent director Kaushik Dutta.

“At Zomato, we have been working on making our company more inclusive and diverse for years... And up until now, we had a largely investor-run board. But today, I’m elated to share that we have five independent members on our board of eight people, four of whom are women,” Goyal announced on Twitter.