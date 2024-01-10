close_game
News / Business / Zomato introduces 'daily payouts' for small restaurant owners. Check details

Zomato introduces ‘daily payouts’ for small restaurant owners. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 10, 2024 04:59 PM IST

Eateries are facing ‘financial challenges’ with the traditional weekly payout system, the company said.

Zomato on Wednesday announced a new feature called ‘daily payouts’ with the aim being to support its ‘emerging restaurant partners.’

Representational Image
Representational Image

“Our discussions with various restaurant partners highlighted the financial challenges eateries face, using the traditional weekly payout system. This feature is designed to address this critical need for more frequent access to earnings,” Zomato said on its official blog.

Zomato ‘daily payouts’

(1.) The feature is for small eateries; once a restaurant reaches 100 orders per month, they will move to daily payouts.

(2.) The switch from weekly to daily can be done via the Zomato Restaurant Partner App. Also, no additional fees is required to make the switch

(3.) To access the daily payout option, an interested partner must go to the ‘Payout’ section of the online food aggregator's app.

(4.) There will be a daily settlement of transactions, based on sales from the three previous days.

(5.) The facility will help address issues faced by restaurant owners, such as growing their businesses, and competing with established names, the Gurugram-based company said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

