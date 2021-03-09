Zoom founder becomes world's 130th richest person, transfers $6 billion shares
Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.
Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.
The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.
The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.
Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.
Also read: Zoom founder drops USD 5 billion as vaccine hits Covid-19 winners
Pandemic Surge
Yuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.
He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth.
Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.
The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gupta's GFG alliance continues negotiations on Greensill debt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil slips to $68 as rally fizzles out before US supply report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla shares bounce back following steep five-day decline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 pending installments of DA to be restored from July, says Anurag Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivo India's revenue grows over 45% to ₹25,060 crore in FY-20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jio to offer services at lower tariffs for MSMBs; eyes 50 million MSMB customers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Passenger vehicle retail sales rise over 10% in Feb on low base effect: FADA
- Two-wheeler sales however declined 16.08 per cent to 10,91,288 units last month, as compared to 13,00,364 units in February 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infrastructural spends, PLI projects to drive growth next fiscal: Report
- Crisil also expects growth to rebound to 11 per cent in the financial year 2021-22, after "an estimated 8 per cent contraction" this fiscal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST fraud of ₹20,124 crore detected during Nov 9-Jan 31: FM Sitharaman
- A nationwide special drive against unscrupulous entities for availing and passing on Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraudulently on the strength of fake/bogus invoices is being carried out, she said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women to give $20 trillion boost to global economic growth by 2050
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strategic sale to be main mode for disinvestment, says Anurag Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judge was appalled by what he saw on Kolkata-Delhi flight; issues 7-point order
- The Delhi High Court judge initiated a suo motu case after he took a flight to Delhi last week, outlining how many passengers exhibited "a stubborn reluctance" to wear their masks properly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US stimulus will boost global economy, Europe's economy still struggling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold price slightly up, trades at ₹44,526; silver rises by ₹900
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vodafone Group seeks $3.1 billion from Vantage Towers IPO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox