20 years of TVS Apache: Timeline explained

TVS had launched the Apache RTR 160 a little while ago, sporting dual-channel ABS for the first time.

Since the introduction of the TVS Apache 150 in 2005, as well as other Apache bikes, the brand has successfully positioned itself as a premium two-wheeler manufacturer among the masses. Not only that, the brand also commemorates the 6 million global sales milestone of the Apache brand.

A look back at TVS Apache bikes since 2005

1) TVS Apache 150 (2005): This was the first-ever Apache that was powered by a 147.55cc, making 13.5 bhp, short-stroke, air-cooled engine, which garnered a lot of appreciation from the riders. It had all the capabilities to compete in the 150cc category, including the Pulsar 150 and Hero-Honda CBZ.

2) Apache RTR 160 (2007): After the launch of the Apache 150 in December 2005, the first sporty-looking Apache RTR 160 made its debut in 2007. The ‘RTR’ stands for Racing Throttle Response.

The first-generation RTR 160 was also India’s first bike to have a fuel injection (FI) system. It had a 159.7cc engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox that was tuned to produce 15.12 bhp and 13.03 Nm of torque. Its top speed was 118 kmph.

This 160cc bike received updated versions- the 4V and 4V EFI (ABS variant).

In December 2024, TVS Motor introduced its brand-new engine platform, the TVS RT-XD4.

3) Apache RTR 180 (2009): Back then, the Bajaj Pulsar was ruling the 180cc segment in India. So, TVS decided to race in that segment too, and because of that, the RTR 180 was born. It was essentially a powerful version of the RTR 160.

Powering the RTR 180 was a 177.4cc engine that produced 17.03 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque. In parallel, its rival, the Bajaj Pulsar 180 (2009), generated 16.96 bhp and 14.22 Nm of torque via its 178.6cc engine. Therefore, the RTR 180 took the throne.

In 2011, TVS took a further leap by introducing the dual-channel ABS on the RTR 180, making it the first ABS-equipped bike in India.

In 2012, the facelifted versions of the RTR 160 and RTR 180 were launched. They embodied updated headlights with LED DRLs along with chiselled fuel tank extensions for improved cooling. Other cosmetic and mechanical changes were also made, and new variants were added in later years.

That said, the RTR 160 4V variant was also introduced in 2018. The TVS’s 4-valve technology (or 4V) was first introduced on the RTR 200 in 2016. This technology was passed onto the RTR 160, enabling the bike to compete with the Yamaha FZ, the Suzuki Gixxer, and the Honda CB Hornet 160R.

4) Apache RTR 200 4V (2016): In 2016, TVS debuted in the 200cc segment with the Apache RTR 200 that made waves in India’s two-wheeler market, especially among the performance-lovers/enthusiasts. That indicated a growing demand for powerful bikes.

It was bigger and powerful than its predecessors. The engine and chassis of the first Apache RTR 200 were made from the ground up. It is the first Apache bike to feature an oil-cooled engine of 198cc that churns out 20.5 bhp and a peak torque of 18.1 Nm.

The 4V (also 4-Valve) not only made the bike the most powerful but also the most fuel-efficient in the segment.

Its chassis is a race-derived Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff frame. Plus, it was the first Apache bike to get a monoshock suspension setup at the rear.

On the features front, the RTR 200 (2016) offers a digital instrument cluster that shows readings of speed, RPMs, fuel level, distance, gear shifts, and lap times. Soon after, the bike also received a variant that offered smartphone-compatible Bluetooth connectivity.

5) Apache RR 310 (2017): Since TVS wanted to create a global presence, the Indian automaker decided to collaborate with BMW Motorrad. This partnership gave birth to the BMW-inspired TVS Apache RR 310.

This bike is a rebadged version of the BMW G 310 RR. They’re based on the same chassis. However, it’s worth noting that the TVS manufactures its own engine for the Apache RR 310.

Its 312cc, liquid-cooled engine is capable of producing 37.48 bhp of peak power and 29 Nm of peak torque.

6) Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 (2019): Amidst the push to go carbon-neutral or go green, TVS once launched the ethanol-based Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 in 2019. The RTR 200 E100 was India’s first ethanol-based bike, which was compatible with 100 per cent ethanol. It was tuned to churn out 20.73 bhp and 18.1 Nm of peak torque. It was priced at ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and was later discontinued in 2022.

7) Apache RTR 165 4V (2021): In December 2021, TVS launched a limited-run Apache RTR 165 RP for ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike was sold out quickly as it was limited to 200 units only.

The ‘RP’ stands for Race Performance, and the Apache RTR 165 was the first bike under its Race Performance (RP) series. It was a sporty-looking street fighter with vibrant decals.

The TVS Apache RTR 165 was powered by a 164.9cc engine with 4V technology that produced 18.9 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque, coupled with a five-speed gearbox.

8) Apache RTR 310: TVS launched the naked roadster (streetfighter) version of its fully faired Apache RR 310 in 2023. Due to the looks of the RTR 310, this bike is often compared with the BMW G 310 GS (discontinued in January 2025). However, it’s worth mentioning that the latter was an adventure bike, while the former is a streetfighter.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 streetfighter bike shares its engine and other components with its track-focused sibling, the Apache RR 310. While having the same 312cc engine as the RR 310, the RTR 310 produces slightly less power. It is rated at 35.08 bhp and a torque of 28.7 Nm, unlike the Apache RR 310’s performance, which pumps out 37.48 bhp and 29 Nm of torque.

Established presence overseas

Over the past decades, the foothold of TVS Apache has witnessed a surge globally, particularly in LATAM (Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia), in Asia (Nepal, Bangladesh), and in Africa’s Guinea region. More so, the Apache brand also boasts an emerging presence in Italy. That shows the India-based TVS is committed to redefining the racing legacy globally.

Segment-first offerings

The Apache has a wide range of products- the Apache RR (race-driven) and the Apache RTR (street-driven). The models from these subsets have been introduced with segment-first offerings in performance (fuel injection, slipper clutch, ride modes, adjustable suspension), technology (SmartXConnect, climate control seat, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system), and safety (dual-channel ABS, dual-disc brake, Race-Tuned dynamic stability control).

While being the first automaker to introduce a couple of innovations, TVS is also the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to offer a Build-To-Order (BTO) option. That means a buyer can configure the bike and order it online.

Expressing himself on this celebration, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Company, said, “We are immensely grateful to the 6 million+ passionate riders of TVS Apache for their unwavering trust and enthusiasm over the last 20 years. Their love for performance and adrenaline has propelled TVS Apache to become one of the fastest-growing sports motorcycle brands globally. This milestone belongs to every member of the TVSM family - our engineers, designers, factory teams, dealers, suppliers, and partners - who push the limits of innovation every day. TVS Apache’s enduring success emanates from cutting-edge racing technology, precision engineering, and unmatched performance. It is a testament to our relentless commitment to empowering the new generation of young riders who live and breathe the thrill of motorcycling.”