2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 now available in India: Top things to know

Ducati has introduced the new Streetfighter V2 in India, enhancing its collection of high-performance naked motorcycles with a model that emphasises lightness, agility, and practicality for daily use. This latest version draws inspiration from the Panigale V2 but distils it to its core, providing riders with a more approachable means to enjoy Ducati's performance while maintaining the exclusivity factor and advanced technology. Both variants, the standard Streetfighter V2 and the higher spec Streetfighter V2 S, are now on sale across Ducati dealerships. The S version of the Streetfighter V2 uses more premium equipment over the standard model.

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2: Technical Specifications Category Streetfighter V2 Streetfighter V2 S Engine Type 90° V2, liquid-cooled, Euro5+ 90° V2, liquid-cooled, Euro5+ Displacement 890 cc 890 cc Max Power 120 hp at 10,750 rpm 120 hp at 10,750 rpm Max Torque 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm Engine Weight 54.4 kg 54.4 kg Transmission 6-speed with DQS 2.0 up/down 6-speed with DQS 2.0 up/down Clutch Slipper clutch, hydraulic control Slipper clutch, hydraulic control Frame Monocoque with engine as stressed member Same Dry Weight 178 kg 175 kg Front Suspension Fully adjustable Marzocchi USD fork Fully adjustable Öhlins NIX30 fork Rear Suspension Fully adjustable Kayaba monoshock Fully adjustable Öhlins monoshock Steering Damper Sachs Sachs Wheels 6-spoke light alloy 6-spoke light alloy Tyres Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV (120/70 F, 190/55 R) Same Front Brakes 320 mm dual discs, Brembo M50 monobloc Same Rear Brake 245 mm disc Same Electronics Base 6-axis IMU 6-axis IMU Rider Aids Cornering ABS, Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Riding Modes Same Additional Features 5-inch TFT display 5-inch TFT display Extra Features in S Variant — Öhlins suspension, Lithium-ion battery, Ducati Power Launch, Pit Limiter Seat Height 838 mm 838 mm Battery Type Standard Lithium-ion (lighter) Livery Ducati Red Ducati Red Price (Ex-Showroom India) ₹ 17,50,200 ₹ 19,48,900 View All Prev Next

Distinctive design with everyday comfort

The styling follows the familiar Streetfighter attitude with an aggressive front section, sharp LED headlamps and compact bodywork that highlights the mechanical elements of the bike. The overall mass sits forward, giving it a focused stance, while the new six-spoke alloy wheels and full red finish complete its sporty look.

Rider comfort has been given plenty of attention. The wide aluminium handlebar, adjustable controls and carefully shaped fuel tank help the rider in grabbing the motorcycle with its lower half, which is important during hard braking and cornering. The seat height measures 838 mm, but the profile of the motorcycle is narrow.

New 890 cc V2 engine

The heart of the motorcycle is a new 890 cc twin cylinder engine that produces 120 hp at high revs and 93.3 Nm of torque in the mid range. The motor is the lightest twin Ducati has produced so far, and its strong spread of torque from low rpm makes the bike lively even during relaxed riding. A bi-directional quickshifter and a light slipping clutch further improve the riding experience. For track use, Ducati also offers a racing exhaust that bumps power to 126 hp and reduces weight.

Lightweight chassis and upgraded suspension

Weight reduction has been a key priority. The Streetfighter V2 comes in at 178 kg wet, while the S version trims this to 175 kg thanks to the use of a lithium-ion battery and premium components. A compact monocoque frame uses the engine as a stressed member, keeping the overall package tight and responsive.

The standard version uses fully adjustable Marzocchi front suspension and a Kayaba rear shock. The S version switches to fully adjustable Ohlins units for riders who want sharper control. Both variants use a double-sided swingarm inspired by Ducati’s larger superbikes and run Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres for a balanced mix of agility and grip. Braking performance comes from powerful front discs with Brembo monobloc calipers.

Comprehensive electronic suite

A full electronics package supports the rider with a six-axis IMU at its core. The system includes cornering ABS with slide by brake capability, traction control with a predictive strategy, wheelie control, engine brake control and the latest version of the quickshifter. Four riding modes allow the bike to adapt to different road and weather conditions, and a 5-inch TFT display offers multiple layouts for road or track use.

Variants, features and pricing

Both versions are offered in Ducati Red and are available immediately. The Streetfighter V2 is priced at ₹17,50,200 while the S version is priced at ₹19,48,900.

The S variant includes several exclusive features:

Ohlins NIX 30 fork and Ohlins rear shock

Lithium ion battery

Ducati Power Launch

Pit Limiter

Lower wet weight of 175 kg

Personalisation options

Owners can add optional equipment such as cruise control, a turn by turn navigation system, a lap timer, a USB power socket and tyre pressure monitoring.