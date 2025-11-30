Search
Sun, Nov 30, 2025
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 now available in India: Top things to know

ByPaarth Khatri
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 08:00 am IST

Ducati's new Streetfighter V2 offers an aggressive design, 890 cc engine, and rider-friendly features. 

Ducati has introduced the new Streetfighter V2 in India, enhancing its collection of high-performance naked motorcycles with a model that emphasises lightness, agility, and practicality for daily use. This latest version draws inspiration from the Panigale V2 but distils it to its core, providing riders with a more approachable means to enjoy Ducati's performance while maintaining the exclusivity factor and advanced technology. Both variants, the standard Streetfighter V2 and the higher spec Streetfighter V2 S, are now on sale across Ducati dealerships.

The S version of the Streetfighter V2 uses more premium equipment over the standard model.
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2: Technical Specifications

CategoryStreetfighter V2Streetfighter V2 S
Engine Type90° V2, liquid-cooled, Euro5+90° V2, liquid-cooled, Euro5+
Displacement890 cc890 cc
Max Power120 hp at 10,750 rpm120 hp at 10,750 rpm
Max Torque93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm
Engine Weight54.4 kg54.4 kg
Transmission6-speed with DQS 2.0 up/down6-speed with DQS 2.0 up/down
ClutchSlipper clutch, hydraulic controlSlipper clutch, hydraulic control
FrameMonocoque with engine as stressed memberSame
Dry Weight178 kg175 kg
Front SuspensionFully adjustable Marzocchi USD forkFully adjustable Öhlins NIX30 fork
Rear SuspensionFully adjustable Kayaba monoshockFully adjustable Öhlins monoshock
Steering DamperSachsSachs
Wheels6-spoke light alloy6-spoke light alloy
TyresPirelli Diablo Rosso IV (120/70 F, 190/55 R)Same
Front Brakes320 mm dual discs, Brembo M50 monoblocSame
Rear Brake245 mm discSame
Electronics Base6-axis IMU6-axis IMU
Rider AidsCornering ABS, Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Riding ModesSame
Additional Features5-inch TFT display5-inch TFT display
Extra Features in S VariantÖhlins suspension, Lithium-ion battery, Ducati Power Launch, Pit Limiter
Seat Height838 mm838 mm
Battery TypeStandardLithium-ion (lighter)
LiveryDucati RedDucati Red
Price (Ex-Showroom India) 17,50,200 19,48,900

Distinctive design with everyday comfort

The styling follows the familiar Streetfighter attitude with an aggressive front section, sharp LED headlamps and compact bodywork that highlights the mechanical elements of the bike. The overall mass sits forward, giving it a focused stance, while the new six-spoke alloy wheels and full red finish complete its sporty look.

Rider comfort has been given plenty of attention. The wide aluminium handlebar, adjustable controls and carefully shaped fuel tank help the rider in grabbing the motorcycle with its lower half, which is important during hard braking and cornering. The seat height measures 838 mm, but the profile of the motorcycle is narrow.

New 890 cc V2 engine

The heart of the motorcycle is a new 890 cc twin cylinder engine that produces 120 hp at high revs and 93.3 Nm of torque in the mid range. The motor is the lightest twin Ducati has produced so far, and its strong spread of torque from low rpm makes the bike lively even during relaxed riding. A bi-directional quickshifter and a light slipping clutch further improve the riding experience. For track use, Ducati also offers a racing exhaust that bumps power to 126 hp and reduces weight.

(Also read: 2025 Yezdi Adventure ridden: 5 things we like and 3 things that we don't)

Lightweight chassis and upgraded suspension

Weight reduction has been a key priority. The Streetfighter V2 comes in at 178 kg wet, while the S version trims this to 175 kg thanks to the use of a lithium-ion battery and premium components. A compact monocoque frame uses the engine as a stressed member, keeping the overall package tight and responsive.

The standard version uses fully adjustable Marzocchi front suspension and a Kayaba rear shock. The S version switches to fully adjustable Ohlins units for riders who want sharper control. Both variants use a double-sided swingarm inspired by Ducati’s larger superbikes and run Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres for a balanced mix of agility and grip. Braking performance comes from powerful front discs with Brembo monobloc calipers.

Comprehensive electronic suite

A full electronics package supports the rider with a six-axis IMU at its core. The system includes cornering ABS with slide by brake capability, traction control with a predictive strategy, wheelie control, engine brake control and the latest version of the quickshifter. Four riding modes allow the bike to adapt to different road and weather conditions, and a 5-inch TFT display offers multiple layouts for road or track use.

Variants, features and pricing

Both versions are offered in Ducati Red and are available immediately. The Streetfighter V2 is priced at 17,50,200 while the S version is priced at 19,48,900.

The S variant includes several exclusive features:

  • Ohlins NIX 30 fork and Ohlins rear shock
  • Lithium ion battery
  • Ducati Power Launch
  • Pit Limiter
  • Lower wet weight of 175 kg
  • Personalisation options

Owners can add optional equipment such as cruise control, a turn by turn navigation system, a lap timer, a USB power socket and tyre pressure monitoring.

