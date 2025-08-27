2025 India Scout launched in India. Here's what it gets

Indian Motorcycle has introduced the 2025 Scout series in India with a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The lineup features a wider spread of models, more engine options, greater emphasis on technology and rider customisation. These are five key characteristics of the new generation of the Scout in India. The 2025 Scout family comes in eight different variants

2025 India Scout: Eight Models Across the Lineup

The 2025 Scout family comes in eight different variants, which makes this one of the most thorough cruiser lineups in India . Models are offered across various styles and reasons, providing customers a range of choice from classic style and feel to more performance-oriented machines. The accessible starting price makes the Scout series a notable entrant in the large-capacity cruiser space.

2025 India Scout: Two engine options

The new Scout is offered with two engine displacements. The 999cc V-twin powers the Sixty models, producing about 85 bhp and 87 Nm of torque with a five-speed gearbox. The larger 1,250cc SpeedPlus V-twin produces 105 bhp and 108 Nm, paired with a six-speed transmission. The performance-focused 101 Scout variant gets a slightly higher output of 111 bhp and 109 Nm, reinforcing its place as the top-spec offering in the series.

2025 India Scout: Trim levels

Every Scout model comes in three trim levels that gradually increase in features. The Standard versions have features such as LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, and a hybrid analog-digital instrument cluster. The Limited trim adds more functionality, including traction control, ride modes, and cruise control, while also offering premium paint options. The Limited + Tech trim takes the package further with a TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, GPS navigation, and keyless ignition, making the bigger-capacity Scouts more versatile in long-distance use.

2025 India Scout: Styling choices across body types

Each variant in the Scout family carries its own design direction. The Sixty range, with models like the Classic, Bobber and Sport Sixty, brings lighter and more stripped-down styling cues. The 1,250cc models expand the spread with the Super Scout, Sport Scout, Bobber, Classic, and the high-spec 101 Scout. From heritage-inspired cruisers to minimalist street-leaning designs and touring-ready options with windscreens and saddlebags, the new Scout lineup allows riders to pick a motorcycle that fits their aesthetic and practical needs.

2025 India Scout: Positioning in the cruiser market

The 2025 Scout lineup is competitively priced, positioned below competitors like Harley-Davidson's Nightster and Triumph's Bonneville Bobber. By combining a modern liquid-cooled platform with multiple styles while still delivering an array of features, Indian Motorcycle has established the Scout as a serious threat in the premium cruiser category. In doing so it shows an intention to broaden its appeal while not compromising on the classic nature of the Scout nameplate.