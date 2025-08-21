2025 Lexus NX 350h launched at 68.02 lakh, gets new features and colours

Lexus India has launched the updated version of the NX 350h SUV in the Indian market. The prices continue to start at ₹68.02 lakh, going up to ₹74.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Dealerships across India are now accepting bookings for the 2025 NX 350h. For 2025, the brand has added new colours, new features and a few more features as well. For 2025, Lexus has added two new colour schemes for the NX 350h.

2025 Lexus NX 350h: Better fuel efficiency

Lexus has made the NX 350h E20 compliant now. However, the engine is the same 2.5-litre, petrol-hybrid, four-cylinder unit. It puts out around 240 bhp and comes paired to an eCVT automatic transmission.

The fuel efficiency figure has jumped from around 17 kmpl to a claimed 20.26 kmpl. Then there is the air control that has been refined to save energy, which again helps in improving the fuel economy.

2025 Lexus NX 350h: New feature

Lexus has also added features to the 2025 NX 350h. It now comes with Uphill Assist Control, which is integrated with the hybrid system of the vehicle. It regulates the vehicle' deceleration and acceleration force based on how the inclination of the road surface is. Lexus says, this new system should provide a comfortable, smooth and responsive drive.

2025 Lexus NX 350h: New colours

For 2025, Lexus has added two new colour shades to the NX 350h. The first colour is Radiant Red which will be offered with NX Exquisite, Luxury and F-Sport variants, while the White Nova shade is available on the Exquisite, Luxury and Overtrail trims.

2025 Lexus NX 350h: Better sound insulation and air quality

Lexus is now using better noise insulation materials to make the cabin more quieter, particularly at the rear for the occupants. The air quality in the cabin should also be improved because of the new AC filter that uses special materials. The fabric on the clean-air side is now thicker, which will help in filtering tiny particles and regulate cleaner air in the cabin.