2026 Kia Seltos to launch on Jan 2nd, bookings open at 25,000

Kia has unveiled the new-gen Seltos, and the prices will be announced on January 2nd. The bookings are open for a token amount of ₹25,000. Interested customers can book the Seltos by visiting the authorised dealerships or via the brand's website. The deliveries are slated to begin from mid-January onwards. Get Launch Updates on Kia Seltos 2026 Notify me Notify me New Kia Seltos looks a lot more aggressive than the outgoing version.

2026 Kia Seltos specifications Engine Type Power Torque Gearbox 1.5 NA petrol 115 hp 144 Nm 6 MT / CVT 1.5 turbo petrol 160 hp 253 Nm 6 MT / 7 DCT 1.5 diesel 116 hp 250 Nm 6 MT / 6 AT Prev Next

2026 Kia Seltos variants and trims

The new Seltos is offered with three trims - Tech Line, GT Line and X-Line. The Tech Line is available in six variants - HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX and HTX (A). Then there is the GT Line, which is available in two variants - GTX and GTX (A). The X-Line is a cosmetic upgrade, so it is also available in two variants that are based on the GTX and GTX (A).

2026 Kia Seltos features

The new Seltos borrows a modern and premium tech layout from the Syros, featuring a sleek panoramic display that pairs a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 5.0-inch HVAC panel. The centre console retains a familiar switchgear layout, but Kia has introduced a fresh three spoke steering wheel that includes dedicated controls for drive modes and traction settings.

Inside the cabin, the use of ambient lighting and soft touch leatherette trim on the dashboard and door panels adds to the upscale feel. Kia has stuck to physical controls for several functions, which people will appreciate.

In terms of features, the top variants of the Seltos come loaded with comfort and convenience tech. Highlights include ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a powered driver’s seat with memory, rear sunshades and dual tone leatherette upholstery. You also get a 64 colour ambient lighting, an 8 speaker Bose audio setup, connected car features and support for OTA updates.

2026 Kia Seltos ADAS

The latest Seltos features a comprehensive ADAS Level 2 package that includes 21 autonomous functions, all designed to enhance safety and comfort while driving. This system is capable of alerting you to potential dangers, intervening to avert collisions, and even assisting with steering and maintaining a safe distance on the highway.

At the front, the vehicle is equipped with numerous collision warning and avoidance systems. It can identify cars, pedestrians, and cyclists ahead, applying the brakes if you fail to respond promptly. Additionally, it monitors for vehicles approaching directly towards you or crossing your path at intersections. The front collision warning system provides early alerts, while various FCA modes work to prevent or mitigate the consequences of a collision.

While driving, the Seltos actively assists in keeping you within your lane. The lane departure warning system alerts you if the SUV begins to drift, and lane keeping assist gently corrects its path. Lane following assist offers further support by helping you remain centred in your lane during highway travel. High beam assist automatically switches between high and low beams when it detects oncoming traffic.

The SUV also pays close attention to the driver. The driver attention warning monitors driving behaviour and recommends a break if signs of drowsiness are detected. The leading vehicle departure alert informs you when the car in front of you moves in traffic, which is especially beneficial in stop-and-go scenarios.

Blind spot safety has been significantly enhanced. The Seltos alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots and can even apply brakes selectively to prevent a side collision. When reversing, the rear cross traffic warning and avoidance assist activate if another vehicle approaches from the sides. The safe exit warning system prevents you from opening the door into the path of an oncoming vehicle or cyclist.

Parking has also been simplified. The 360-degree camera provides a bird’s eye view of your surroundings, and the blind view monitor displays a live feed in the instrument cluster when you signal. The parking collision avoidance assist helps to prevent minor collisions while reversing.

For extended highway journeys, the smart cruise control system maintains your speed and distance from the vehicle ahead.

2026 Kia Seltos dimensions

The new Seltos has grown noticeably in size, giving it a stronger road presence and a roomier cabin. It is now 4460 mm long, which makes it 95 mm longer than the previous model. The width has also increased to 1830 mm, adding 30 mm and giving the SUV a broader stance. Height has reduced slightly to 1635 mm, a small 10 mm drop that helps it look sleeker without affecting practicality. The biggest improvement comes in the wheelbase, which is now 2690 mm, an 80 mm increase that translates to better legroom and improved stability on the road. Overall, the revised dimensions make the new Seltos feel more mature and better proportioned.