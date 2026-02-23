5 cars under ₹15 lakh I would choose for their standard 6 airbags
Indian buyers prioritise safety, leading automakers to offer cars with six airbags as standard. Here are 5 cars I would buy with six airbags as standard.
Safety has become a real differentiating factor for Indian customers, especially post-COVID. This factor has prompted automakers to make safer cars with a proper suite including electronic stability control with electronic brake force distribution, advanced driver assistance systems and most importantly, airbags. Airbags have become the new norm for safe cars. While some automakers continue to offer two or four airbags, six airbags have become the new normal. Here are 5 cars under ₹15 lakh that I would choose for six airbags as standard fitment:
Check similar carsFind more cars
Mahindra Thar ROXX
₹ 12.39 - 22.25 Lakhs
Kia Syros
₹ 8.67 - 15.94 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.99 - 16.99 Lakhs
Tata Nexon
₹ 8 - 14.15 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG
₹ 8.23 - 13.36 Lakhs
Skoda Kylaq
The sub-compact SUV from the House of Skoda, the Kylaq, is one of the safest cars in its segment. Boasting six airbags as standard and having a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating makes it one of the safest options that customers can buy. It is also one of the most powerful as the Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder TSI engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.59 lakh. As a consumer, you get the best of both worlds: safety and German excellence.
Kia Syros
The Kia Syros is its premium sub-compact SUV offering. Much like the Kylaq, the Syros comes equipped with six airbags as standard. Not only that, but it shares the same BNCAP safety level with the Kylaq, which is five-star. It is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, and 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The transmission duties are fulfilled by a six-speed manual, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and a six-speed torque converter automatic. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.67 lakh.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
The five-door rugged off-road car from Mahindra, the Thar Roxx, is also one of the safest cars in India, boasting six airbags as standard across variants. The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a five-star BNCAP rating, much like the Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros. It is powered by two different engine options: a 2.2L turbocharged diesel engine and a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine, 160 bhp and 330 Nm and 175 bhp and 380 Nm, whereas the diesel variant produces 150 bhp and 350 Nm of torque and 172 bhp and 370 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹12.39 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Maruti Suzuki’s latest arsenal in the compact SUV space has really hit it off. The Victoris provides six airbags as standard across all variants, boasting a five-star BNCAP safety rating. The Victoris is the second car to get a five-star BNCAP rating after the Dzire. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is powered by two engine options: a petrol and a petrol-hybrid engine producing 101.64 bhp and 139 Nm of torque, and 91.18 bhp and 122 Nm of torque, respectively. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.49 lakh.
Tata Nexon
The best-selling SUV in India, the Nexon, is a car which puts safety at the forefront. Doubling down on safety, it offers six airbags as standard and boasts a five-star BNCAP safety rating. The Nexon is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The transmission duties are fulfilled by a six-speed manual, an AMT and a dual-clutch automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.31 lakh.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More