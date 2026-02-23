5 cars under ₹15 lakh I would choose for their standard 6 airbags

Skoda Kylaq

The sub-compact SUV from the House of Skoda, the Kylaq, is one of the safest cars in its segment. Boasting six airbags as standard and having a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating makes it one of the safest options that customers can buy. It is also one of the most powerful as the Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder TSI engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.59 lakh. As a consumer, you get the best of both worlds: safety and German excellence.