5 hybrid cars in India that can travel over 1,000 km on a single tank

As fuel prices continue to soar and environmental concerns grow, hybrid cars have become a smart choice for Indian patrons seeking efficiency and eco-friendliness. Unlike mild hybrids, which only assist the engine, strong hybrids can rely on electric power alone for short distances, significantly boosting the fuel economy. That said, a strong hybrid blends the power of a petrol engine with the efficiency of an electric motor. From Maruti Suzuki to Toyota, here are the top hybrid cars in India offering an impressive range.

With India’s diverse road conditions and long-distance travel needs, hybrid cars offering over 1000 km range on a single tank are enticing. Not only that, these vehicles are known for reduced fuel costs, lower emissions, and less maintenance over petrol and diesel engines, making hybrids an ideal choice for Indian buyers. However, it is crucial to note that real-world mileage may vary depending on driving habits, traffic, and road conditions.

Here’s a look at five hybrid cars in India that can clock over 1000 km on a single tank, based on their ARAI-certified mileage and fuel tank capacities:

1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Strong hybrid)

Engine: 1.5 litre petrol engine + electric motor

Performance: 114 bhp combined power

Fuel tank capacity: 45 Litres

ARAI mileage: 27.97 kmpl

Claimed range: Over 1200 km

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a compact SUV that offers affordability with impressive fuel economy. Its strong hybrid setup allows the driver to switch between petrol and electric modes, making it ideal for city traffic and highway cruises.

Its sleek design, new-age features (panoramic sunroof, touchscreen display, optional ventilated seats, keyless entry, etc.), and Maruti’s extensive service network across India add to its appeal for budget-conscious buyers seeking reliability.

With an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.97 kmpl, the Grand Vitara can cover over 1200 km on a single tank. The Grand Vitara Hybrid’s price starts from ₹16.63 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Engine: 1.5 litre petrol engine + electric motor

Performance: 114 bhp combined power

Fuel tank capacity: 45 litres

ARAI mileage: 27.97 kmpl

Claimed range: Over 1200 km

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a rebadged version of the Grand Vitara. Not only that, these two compact SUVs also have the same efficiency credentials and hybrid powertrain.

The strong-hybrid Hyryder has a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid setup that delivers an identical range of over 1200 km. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder has features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and advanced safety systems. Plus, Toyota’s reputation for reliability and extensive network can make this vehicle a strong choice. The Hyryder hybrid is offered at a starting price of ₹16.45 lakh, which goes up to ₹19.76 lakh. All are ex-showroom prices.

3. Honda City e:HEV

Engine: 1.5 litre petrol engine + 2 electric motors

Performance: 125 bhp and 253 Nm combined output

Fuel tank capacity: 40 litres

ARAI mileage: 27.26 kmpl

Claimed range: Over 1000 km

Honda India offers a strong hybrid setup in the City. The Hybrid City is based on the top-most ZX trim. This variant also has an ADAS suite, which packs adaptive cruise control with low speed follow, lane-keep assist, road departure mitigation system, collision mitigating braking system, and auto high-beam.

Further, its 1.5-litre NA petrol engine with two electric motors has a combined output of 125 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. It’s mated to the eCVT gearbox. This sedan can cover an impressive distance on a single charge. The ex-showroom price of the Honda City hybrid is ₹19.48 lakh.

4. Toyota Innova HyCross

Engine: 2.0 litre petrol engine + electric motor

Performance: 186 bhp combined output

Fuel tank capacity: 52 litres

ARAI mileage: 23.24 kmpl

Claimed range: Over 1200 km

The Toyota Innova HyCross redefines the MPV segment with its strong hybrid setup and impressive range. Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, it offers 183 bhp and an ARAI-certified range of 23.24 kmpl.

Power is delivered to the front wheels via the e-CVT gearbox. With a 52-litre fuel tank, it can cover over 1200 km on a single charge, making it ideal for large families and fleet operators. Its premium interior, useful features (ventilated seats, wireless charger, touchscreen display, ambient lighting, ADAS, etc.), and captain seats (in top trims) make the Innova HyCross a top contender.

The hybrid HyCross has a price ranging from ₹25.90 lakh to ₹31.89 lakh. All are ex-showroom figures.

5. Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Engine: 2.0 litre petrol engine + electric motor

Performance: 186 bhp combined output

Fuel tank capacity: 52 litres

ARAI mileage: 23.24 kmpl

Claimed range: Over 1200 km

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is essentially the rebadged iteration of the Toyota Innova HyCross, offering the same underpinnings and hybrid powertrain, including the efficiency. It is also Maruti Suzuki’s flagship product.

Its performance figures are identical to the Innova HyCross hybrid. It is also worth noting that the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is only available in a strong hybrid version. Given its mileage of 23.24 kmpl and 52-litre fuel tank, the Invicto is also capable of returning a range of over 1200 km on a single tank.

Besides that, the Invicto looks pretty different from the Innova HyCross, thanks to its LED lights design and alloys. On the features front, it gets a large touchscreen, ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, etc.

The hybrid version of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is priced between ₹24.97 lakh and ₹28.60 lakh. All are ex-showroom figures.

Conclusion

Hybrid cars are revolutionising long-distance commuting in India by offering diesel-like ranges with the benefits of petrol and electric power. Whether you’re a city commuter or a road-trip enthusiast, these five handpicked hybrid cars provide the best blend of range, performance, and practicality. Additionally, hybrid vehicles generally have more or less the same maintenance requirements as petrol and diesel vehicles.