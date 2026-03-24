5 hybrid SUVs I would buy to never worry about petrol prices again

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with a hybrid powertrain that uses electric motors and a 1.5-litre engine.

Strong hybrid variants: ₹16.63 lakh to ₹19.72 lakh (ex-showroom) The Grand Vitara is the benchmark hybrid SUV in the mass market. Its strong hybrid setup allows frequent EV-only driving in city conditions, dramatically reducing fuel consumption in stop-and-go traffic. It strikes the best balance between efficiency, comfort, and ownership costs, making it the safest pick for most buyers. Moreover, it is backed up by the extensive service centre support of the Maruti Suzuki network. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder uses the same tech as the Grand Vitara.

Strong hybrid variants: ₹16.72 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) Mechanically identical to the Grand Vitara, the Hyryder leans on Toyota’s global hybrid expertise. For buyers prioritising long-term reliability and hassle-free ownership, this feels like the more reassuring choice, even if the differences on paper are minimal. At the end, it comes to the brand value and the design language. There might be some people out there who will prefer the Urban Cruiser Hyryder's design over the Grand Vitara. Maruti Suzuki Victoris Strong Hybrid

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris, the latest offering from India's largest carmaker. (HT)

Price: ₹16.38 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Victoris is shaping up to be the most accessible strong hybrid SUV in the country.It brings the same hybrid technology seen in the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder but in a more aggressively priced package. For buyers focused purely on minimising fuel spend, this is likely to be the smartest buy in the segment. Also, few people might like the looks of the Victoris over the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Grand Hyryder. Moreover, just like the Grand Vitara, the Victoris is also supported by Maruti's extensive service network.

Renault Duster Hybrid

The Renault Duster retails at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakh. But the hybrid version will be priced much higher.

Expected price: From around ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom) The new-generation Duster has received a lot of praise. As of now, the brand is selling the SUV with two turbo petrol engine options. But there will be a 1.8-litre hybrid engine, which will join the lineup around Diwali. One important thing to note is that the hybrid version of the Duster is already sold out for this year. It is expected to bring a more performance-oriented hybrid setup compared to existing options. Unlike the Maruti-Toyota twins that focus purely on efficiency, the Duster hybrid is likely to combine stronger performance with hybrid tech, potentially making it the driver’s choice in this space. The power output stands around 160 bhp, and torque sits at 172 Nm. When compared to other hybrid cars on this list, the power and torque output are significantly higher. Lexus NX 350h

The Lexus NX 350h Overtrail is an adventure-centric edition of the otherwise luxury SUV.