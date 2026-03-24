5 hybrid SUVs I would buy to never worry about petrol prices again
Top 5 hybrid SUVs in India, including Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Victoris, Duster Hybrid and Lexus NX350h that help you save fuel and cut petrol costs.
Hybrid SUVs are finally hitting the sweet spot in India. They almost deliver the efficiency of an EV in city traffic without the hassle of charging infrastructure, while still offering the range and flexibility of a petrol car. If the goal is simple, drive more and spend less on fuel, these are the five hybrid SUVs that make the most sense today.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid
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Honda City Hybrid
₹ 20 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
₹ 10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
₹ 10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
₹ 10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
₹ 10.99 - 20.01 Lakhs
Strong hybrid variants: ₹16.63 lakh to ₹19.72 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Grand Vitara is the benchmark hybrid SUV in the mass market. Its strong hybrid setup allows frequent EV-only driving in city conditions, dramatically reducing fuel consumption in stop-and-go traffic. It strikes the best balance between efficiency, comfort, and ownership costs, making it the safest pick for most buyers. Moreover, it is backed up by the extensive service centre support of the Maruti Suzuki network.
Strong hybrid variants: ₹16.72 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mechanically identical to the Grand Vitara, the Hyryder leans on Toyota’s global hybrid expertise. For buyers prioritising long-term reliability and hassle-free ownership, this feels like the more reassuring choice, even if the differences on paper are minimal. At the end, it comes to the brand value and the design language. There might be some people out there who will prefer the Urban Cruiser Hyryder's design over the Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Strong Hybrid
Price: ₹16.38 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Victoris is shaping up to be the most accessible strong hybrid SUV in the country.It brings the same hybrid technology seen in the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder but in a more aggressively priced package. For buyers focused purely on minimising fuel spend, this is likely to be the smartest buy in the segment. Also, few people might like the looks of the Victoris over the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Grand Hyryder. Moreover, just like the Grand Vitara, the Victoris is also supported by Maruti's extensive service network.
Expected price: From around ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom)
The new-generation Duster has received a lot of praise. As of now, the brand is selling the SUV with two turbo petrol engine options. But there will be a 1.8-litre hybrid engine, which will join the lineup around Diwali. One important thing to note is that the hybrid version of the Duster is already sold out for this year. It is expected to bring a more performance-oriented hybrid setup compared to existing options.
Unlike the Maruti-Toyota twins that focus purely on efficiency, the Duster hybrid is likely to combine stronger performance with hybrid tech, potentially making it the driver’s choice in this space. The power output stands around 160 bhp, and torque sits at 172 Nm. When compared to other hybrid cars on this list, the power and torque output are significantly higher.
Price: ₹66.59 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)
The NX 350h is where hybrids move beyond efficiency and into the luxury space. It uses a sophisticated, strong hybrid setup paired with AWD, delivering a smooth and refined driving experience while still being more efficient than similarly priced petrol SUVs. The system combines a 2.5-litre engine with electric motors for a seamless drive.
For buyers looking to step into the premium segment without completely sacrificing fuel efficiency, the NX 350h is one of the most well-rounded options available today.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPaarth Khatri
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More