5 petrol SUVs I would consider for their excellent fuel efficiency

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara The compact SUV from the house of Maruti Suzuki, the Grand Vitara is one of the most efficient SUVs when it comes to the Indian market, owing to its strong hybrid variant. The hybrid variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara boasts a fuel efficiency number of 27.97 kmpl. The naturally aspirated petrol engine boasts 21.11 kmpl, while the CNG variant boasts a fuel economy number of 26.6 km/kg. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5L petrol engine with mild hybrid technology and a 1.5L petrol-strong hybrid engine producing 101.64 bhp and 139 Nm of torque for the former and 113.9 bhp of combined peak power output and 141 Nm of torque for the latter, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission while the hybrid variant is paired with an e-CVT transmission. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.76 lakh.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, offers similar numbers when it comes to fuel economy. The compact SUV from the house of Toyota, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, is one of the most efficient SUVs when it comes to the Indian market, owing to its strong hybrid variant. The hybrid variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder boasts a fuel efficiency number of 27.97 kmpl. The naturally aspirated petrol engine boasts 21.11 kmpl, while the CNG variant boasts a fuel economy number of 26.6 km/kg. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by a 1.5L petrol engine with mild hybrid technology and a 1.5L petrol-strong hybrid engine producing 101.64 bhp and 139 Nm of torque for the former and 113.9 bhp of combined peak power output and 141 Nm of torque for the latter, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission while the hybrid variant is paired with an e-CVT transmission. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch The micro SUV from Tata, the Punch, is also one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in India. The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT transmission. The Tata Punch offers a fuel economy of 20.09 kmpl in the petrol variant and 26.99 kmpl in the CNG variant. One of the best things about the Tata Punch is that it gets an AMT transmission in CNG variants as well, giving the customer ease of driving. The starting ex-showroom price of the Tata Punch is set at ₹5.59 lakh. (Also Read: 5 cars under ₹15 lakh I would buy if boot space was my top priority)

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO The Mahindra XUV 3XO is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine, a 1.2L turbocharged multipoint fuel injection engine, and a 1.2L turbocharged direct fuel injection engine producing 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, 109.9 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, and 128.7 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, respectively. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is extremely fuel-efficient, especially when it comes to petrol engines. The XUV 3XO offers an ARAI-certified range of up to 20.1 kmpl with the turbocharged gasoline direct injection engine and turbocharged multipoint fuel injection engine. The starting ex-showroom price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is set at ₹7.36 lakh.

