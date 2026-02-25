5 cars under ₹15 lakh I would buy if boot space was my top priority
Looking for maximum boot space under ₹15 lakh? Here are five practical cars including SUVs and sedans with generous luggage capacity.
If I were in the market for cars under ₹15 lakh and practicality topped my checklist, boot space would carry more weight than most other considerations. Weekend airport runs, road trips with the family, and the occasional grocery haul for the house demand a genuinely usable cargo area and not just another number on paper. With that in mind, here are five cars that I would personally consider in this budget if maximum boot space were the priority:
Honda Elevate - ₹11.59 lakh
Check similar carsFind more cars
Skoda Slavia
₹ 10 - 17.99 Lakhs
Renault Triber
₹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakhs
Kia Syros
₹ 8.67 - 15.94 Lakhs
Hyundai Verna
₹ 10.69 - 16.98 Lakhs
The Honda Elevate features an expansive 458-litre boot that can be expanded with the help of 60:40 split-folding rear seats. The cabin itself is quite spacious and offers great outward visibility alongside decent legroom and headroom. Creature comforts include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and dual-zone AC with real AC vents. The SUV further features ADAS with lane driving aids, adaptive cruise control, and a collision mitigation braking system.
Kia Syros - ₹8.67 lakh
The Kia Syros brings a well-packaged interior with 465 litres of boot space, which is good for a sub-4m SUV. Its 2,550 mm long wheelbase translates to a roomy cabin with decent headroom and legroom, proving to be comfortable for long trips. Among features, the Syros brings dual-12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, auto climate control, and cruise control, among others. The safety package includes a Level-2 ADAS suite with a 360-degree camera.
Hyundai Verna - ₹10.79 lakh
The Hyundai Verna is a feature-rich sedan with roomy interiors and comfortable seating. It brings a 528-litre boot that proves to be very practical, especially with the smart trunk system that automatically pops the bootlid when approaching with the smart key. Legroom and headroom are ample, while occupants get treated to front ventilated and heated seats. Features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless connectivity, wireless charging, digital driver’s display and a panoramic sunroof. On the safety front, the sedan gets ADAS features with lane driving aids, forward collision warnings, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot detection.
Skoda Slavia - ₹9.99 lakh
The Skoda Slavia brings a premium, airy cabin experience with ample creature comforts that make tedious long-distance journeys more enjoyable. The boot space stands at 521 litres and can be expanded to as much as 1,050 litres via the 60:40 split-folding rear seats. Amenities include an electric sunroof, auto climate control, powered front seats with ventilation, a 10-inch touchscreen and a digital cluster. The Slavia misses out on an ADAS suite but does include features such as 6 airbags, ABS with ESC, hill-hold control, park distance control, rear-view camera with guidelines and more.
Renault Triber - ₹5.76 lakh
The Renault Triber brings generous interior space under a compact footprint, enabled by modular seating and smart utilisation of its sub-4m dimensions. Its boot space stands at 84 litres with the rear seats up, but this can be expanded to as much as 625 litres with the rear seats folded. Users can unlock van-like storage by removing the third row of seats altogether. The MPV further features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless connectivity, a fully digital cluster, wireless charger, powered ORVMs, and an adjustable driver’s seat, among others. In terms of safety, the Triber comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, ESP, brake assist, traction control, and impact sensing door unlock feature.