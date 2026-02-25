5 cars under ₹15 lakh I would buy if boot space was my top priority

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate features an expansive 458-litre boot that can be expanded with the help of 60:40 split-folding rear seats. The cabin itself is quite spacious and offers great outward visibility alongside decent legroom and headroom. Creature comforts include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and dual-zone AC with real AC vents. The SUV further features ADAS with lane driving aids, adaptive cruise control, and a collision mitigation braking system. Kia Syros - ₹ 8.67 lakh

The Kia Syros brings a well-packaged interior with 465 litres of boot space, which is good for a sub-4m SUV. Its 2,550 mm long wheelbase translates to a roomy cabin with decent headroom and legroom, proving to be comfortable for long trips. Among features, the Syros brings dual-12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, auto climate control, and cruise control, among others. The safety package includes a Level-2 ADAS suite with a 360-degree camera. Hyundai Verna - ₹ 10.79 lakh

The Hyundai Verna is a feature-rich sedan with roomy interiors and comfortable seating. It brings a 528-litre boot that proves to be very practical, especially with the smart trunk system that automatically pops the bootlid when approaching with the smart key. Legroom and headroom are ample, while occupants get treated to front ventilated and heated seats. Features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless connectivity, wireless charging, digital driver’s display and a panoramic sunroof. On the safety front, the sedan gets ADAS features with lane driving aids, forward collision warnings, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot detection. Skoda Slavia - ₹ 9.99 lakh

The Skoda Slavia brings a premium, airy cabin experience with ample creature comforts that make tedious long-distance journeys more enjoyable. The boot space stands at 521 litres and can be expanded to as much as 1,050 litres via the 60:40 split-folding rear seats. Amenities include an electric sunroof, auto climate control, powered front seats with ventilation, a 10-inch touchscreen and a digital cluster. The Slavia misses out on an ADAS suite but does include features such as 6 airbags, ABS with ESC, hill-hold control, park distance control, rear-view camera with guidelines and more. Renault Triber - ₹ 5.76 lakh

