5 safest cars in India I would choose based on Bharat NCAP scores

The BE 6 is offered with two battery pack options.

The Mahindra BE 6 has emerged as one of the strongest performers under Bharat NCAP. It secured a 5-star rating with impressive scores in both adult and child occupant protection. The structure remained stable in crash testing, and the SUV comes equipped with multiple airbags, electronic stability control and advanced restraint systems. For an electric SUV, it sets a high benchmark in terms of safety performance. If I were in the market for something that stands out and is fun to drive, the BE 6 would definitely be one of the top picks. Tata Punch Prices start at ₹5.59 lakh ex-showroom

Tata Punch is offered with a naturally aspirated and a turbo petrol engine.

The Tata Punch has built a strong reputation for safety in the compact SUV space. Under Bharat NCAP testing, it secured a 5 star rating, performing well in both adult and child occupant protection categories. Its body shell was rated stable, which is a key indicator of structural strength during an impact. Even though it sits at the more affordable end of the market, the Punch does not cut corners on safety fundamentals. It comes equipped with essential features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD and seat belt reminders, along with a structure designed to absorb and distribute crash forces effectively. For buyers looking at a city friendly SUV with reassuring crash credentials, the Punch remains one of the strongest choices in its segment. Tata Harrier EV Prices start at ₹21.49 lakh ex-showroom

The Harrier EV is the only electric SUV in its segment that gets an all-wheel drive system.

The Harrier EV stands out among larger SUVs with its 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. It delivered excellent adult occupant protection scores along with very high child safety ratings. A strong platform, multiple airbags and comprehensive electronic safety aids contribute to its solid crash performance. Then there is the sheer size and road presence of the SUV and the cherry on top is that it is the only electric SUV in its segment to come with an all-wheel drive system. Toyota Innova Hycross Prices start at ₹18.48 lakh ex-showroom

Toyota Innova Hycross comes with a hybrid powertrain and a naturally aspirated petrol powertrain.

For buyers looking at a family MPV, the Innova Hycross combines space with strong crash credentials. It has secured a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP tests, performing well in both adult and child occupant protection. With six airbags, stability control and ISOFIX mounts, it offers reassuring levels of safety for larger families. The MPV is very comfortable for city and highway use, and because of the hybrid system, it delivers decent fuel efficiency as well for its size. Skoda Kylaq Prices start at ₹7.59 lakh ex-showroom

The Skoda Kylaq scored a 30.88 points out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection