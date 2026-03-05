5 SUVs I would pick under ₹15 lakh if a 360-degree camera were a must

A 360-degree camera has quickly become one of the most useful features for urban driving. By providing a bird’s-eye view of the vehicle, it makes parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces much easier. While the feature was once limited to premium vehicles, several SUVs under ₹15 lakh in India now offer it in their higher variants. Several compact SUVs under ₹15 lakh now offer a 360-degree camera, bringing a once-premium parking aid to more affordable segments.

If a 360-degree camera were a must-have, here are five SUVs under ₹15 lakh I would consider, along with the approximate prices of the variants that actually offer the feature.

1) Tata Nexon Variant with 360-degree camera: Creative

Price: Around ₹ 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) The Tata Nexon remains one of the most well-rounded compact SUVs in India, combining strong safety credentials with a feature-rich cabin. The Creative and higher variants offer a 360-degree camera along with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and ventilated front seats.

The SUV is available with two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol producing about 118 bhp and 170 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel delivering around 113 bhp and 260 Nm. Transmission options include manual, AMT, and dual-clutch automatic gearboxes, depending on the variant.

2) Kia Sonet Variant with 360-degree camera: GTX+

Price: Around ₹ 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom) The Kia Sonet is one of the most feature-packed SUVs in the sub-4-metre segment. The GTX+ variant offers a 360-degree surround-view camera along with ventilated seats, a premium Bose sound system and a large touchscreen infotainment unit.

Engine options include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 82 bhp, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol producing about 118 bhp, and a 1.5-litre diesel generating around 114 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission choices include manual, iMT, dual-clutch automatic and torque-converter automatic options.

(Also read: 5 compact SUVs I would pick for their high ground clearance)

3) Maruti Suzuki Brezza Variant with 360-degree camera: ZXi

Price: Around ₹ 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) The Maruti Suzuki Brezza continues to be one of the most popular compact SUVs in India. The top-spec ZXi and above variants come equipped with a 360-degree camera, along with a heads-up display, a sunroof and wireless smartphone connectivity.

Powering the Brezza is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing about 101 bhp and around 137 Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

4) Mahindra XUV 3XO Variant with 360-degree camera: AX5 Luxury

Starting price: Around ₹ 11.63 lakh (ex-showroom) The Mahindra XUV 3XO is among the most tech-loaded SUVs in the sub-4-metre segment and offers a 360-degree camera in higher variants. The feature is particularly useful given the SUV’s relatively wide stance for its class.

The model is offered with three engines, including two versions of a 1.2-litre petrol producing up to 128 bhp and 230 Nm, along with a 1.5-litre diesel producing about 114 bhp and 300 Nm. Transmission options include manual and automatic gearboxes, depending on the variant.

With dual screens, ADAS features in some trims, and strong performance from its turbo engines, the XUV 3XO is one of the most feature-rich options in its class.

(Also read: Nissan Motor India posts 23% YoY growth in February 2026)

5) Nissan Magnite Variant with 360-degree camera: Tekna

Price: Around ₹ 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom) The Nissan Magnite stands out as one of the most affordable SUVs in India to offer a 360-degree camera, which is available in higher trims such as the Tekna and above variants.

It is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing about 71 bhp, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces around 99 bhp and up to 160 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between manual and CVT automatic transmissions.