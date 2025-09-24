Aprilia SR-GP Replica launched. Here's what's different

After launching the Aprilia SR 175 in the Indian market, the brand has introduced a new special edition of the same scooter. It is called SR-GP Replica. It is now available at the dealerships for the interested customers for test rides, bookings and deliveries. The Aprilia SR-GP Replica is priced at ₹1,22,521 ex-showroom. Personalised Offers on Aprilia RS 660 Check Offers Check Offers Aprilia SR-GP Replica only comes with cosmetic changes over the standard SR 175.

Aprilia SR-GP Replica: What's different

The sporty scooter now gets a revamped livery which is borrowed from the official 2025 RS-GP bikes competing in MotoGP, with world champion Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

The design and aesthetics are inspired by Aprilia’s racing department. The limited-edition Aprilia SR- GP Replica is also provided with the race numbers of the two Aprilia Racing factory MotoGP riders.

So, the Aprilia SR-GP Replica is finished in matte black along with red and purple graphics. The Aprilia logo runs diagonally along the side and central tunnel, all the way to the front part of the footboard. The wheel rims are finished in black with contrasting red details.

Aprilia SR-GP: Specs

There is no change to the engine of the scooter. It continues to be a 175 cc unit that is tuned for 13 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 14 Nm. There is some roughness when it is idling, but it goes away as soon as you roll the throttle. There is a bit of a rubber band effect because of the CVT gearbox. However, it is managed once the speed increases. Moreover, the scooter is very quick in terms of acceleration. We managed to hit a speedo-indicated top speed of 110 kmph. It is also important to note that the scooter is E20 compliant.

Braking duties are handled by a disc in the front along with ABS. Whereas, at the rear, there is a drum unit. The suspension of the SR 175 are on the stiffer side, where they can actually be a bit uncomfortable if the roads are very bad. However, this suspension setup is the reason for the great handling and stability in the corners. In terms of features, there is a digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity, and it shows a decent amount of information as well.