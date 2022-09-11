Home / Car Bike / Audi launches Q7 Limited Edition in India | Check out price here

Audi launches Q7 Limited Edition in India | Check out price here

Published on Sep 11, 2022 03:37 PM IST

The limited edition variant of the Q7 has been introduced in the Technology trim and will be available in a Barrique Brown colour.

Only 50 units of the Q7 Limited Edition will be sold in India.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

German automotive manufacturer Audi has launched the limited edition of its sport utility vehicle (SUV) - Q7 - in India for 88.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has been launched for the ongoing festive season. The limited edition variant of the Q7 has been introduced in the Technology trim and will be available in a Barrique Brown colour.

Only 50 units of this SUV will be sold in India.

The Q7 Limited Edition gets 48.26 cm (R19) 5-arm star style design alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof and a high-gloss styling package.

It is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The engine churns out 340 bhp power and 500 Nm torque.

The top speed of the SUV is 250 kilometres per hour (kmph) and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds.

It also has the Quattro all-wheel drive and Audi Drive Select with seven drive modes - Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Efficiency, Off-Road, and All-Road.

Last month, Audi launched the 2022 Q3 in India in two variants- Premium Plus which costs 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and Technology which costs 50.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Deliveries of this SUV will begin at the end of this year. The new Q3 comes in five colours- Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue.

