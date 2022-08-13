Home / Car Bike / Bajaj Auto to launch CT 125X in India soon: Report

Bajaj Auto to launch CT 125X in India soon: Report

Published on Aug 13, 2022 04:58 PM IST
The CT range currently has the CT 110X that starts at 66, 298. It is expected that the price of CT 125X can be Rs, 10,000-12,000 more than the CT 110X.
Bajaj Auto is set to launch a new model in its CT range- the CT 125X motorcycle.(Sourced)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Automobile manufacturing giant Bajaj Auto is set to launch a new model in its CT range- the CT 125X motorcycle. The company has not launched any motorcycle in the 125cc segment for a long time.

A report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan said on Saturday that the CT 125X will have the same engine that Bajaj Auto offers on CT 110X. However, the power of this engine will be 125cc.

The CT 125X V-shaped LED DRL and a small visor. The round headlight of the motorcycle has a metal guard and its front telescopic suspension has fork gaiters, the Live Hindustan report added.

The CT 125X also has a rubber tank pad for added grip. At the rear, there is a large grab rail for the pillar.

Halogen bulbs have been provided for headlight, taillight and turn indicators.

Some other features of this upcoming motorcycle include a black-out effect, ribbed-effect seat cover, twin shock absorbers at the rear, luggage carrier over the exhaust to protect the luggage.

Bajaj Auto has put rubber grips on the entire motorcycle except for the body panels.

Saturday, August 13, 2022
