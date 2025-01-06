Bajaj Auto pulls plug on CT125X, blame it on poor sales

Bajaj Auto has discontinued its CT125X commuter bike in India, which was one of the most affordable models in the 125 cc segment. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has already discontinued models such as Pulsar F250 and Platina 110 ABS in India, owing to lacklustre sales performance. The Bajaj CT125X is the third model the auto company has discontinued in the country due to poor sales. The two-wheeler giant has removed the CT125X model from its official website. Bajaj Auto has discontinued the CT125X alongside the Pulsar F250 and Platina 110 ABS.(Sourced)

The Bajaj CT125T range of commuter motorcycles which has the CT110X as well. The 125 cc commuter bike was priced at ₹74,106 (ex-showroom). While the CT125X has been discontinued in India, the CT110X continues to be on sale in the country.

With the demand for premium and more powerful motorcycles rising fast across India in recent times, the sales of the Bajaj CT125X were impacted. This possibly forced the automaker to pull the plug on this model alongside the other two bikes.

(Also read: Upcoming bikes in India)

The Bajaj CT125X was positioned above the CT110X in the company's product lineup. Powering the Bajaj CT125X is a 124.4 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a five-speed transmission. This powertrain is capable of churning out 10.7 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 11 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS and Pulsar F250 discontinued

Bajaj Auto also pulled the plug on the Pulsar F250 motorcycle a few days back, just seven months after updating the motorcycle. Besides that, Bajaj Auto has also discontinued the Platina 110 ABS motorcycle as well in India. The ABS version of the Bajaj Platina 110 commuter motorcycle was discontinued due to lacklustre sales in the last couple of years. The homegrown motorcycle giant has been removed from the official website. However, the Bajaj Platina 110 drum variant will continue to be sold across the country.