2025 BYD Seal gets powered sunshade, updated AC system & more. Price announcement in April

BYD India has introduced the MY2025 Seal alongside the updated BYD Atto 3. The Chinese auto giant that currently sells four electric cars in India is aiming to boost its sales with the launch of the updated Atto 3 and Seal. Bookings for the BYD Seal have already commenced in the country from March 11, but the pricing of the electric sedan will be announced later in April 2025. Customers who seek to buy the updated BYD Seal sedan can book the EV by paying a token amount of ₹1.25 lakh. BYD Seal is an electric sedan that competes with Tesla Model 3 in global markets.

The BYD Seal electric sedan comes available in three different variants. These variants are - Dynamic, Premium, and Performance. As for the battery pack and specifications, the BYD Seal comes available in two different battery pack choices, which are a 61.44 kWh and an 82.56 kWh unit. The electric car is capable of running a maximum driving range of up to 650 kilometres on a single charge.

2025 BYD Seal: Key updates

The 2025 BYD Seal comes carrying the same design as the pre-update model. On the feature front and on the technology front, the electric sedan has received a host of changes, though. The automaker is aiming to boost the appeal of the BYD Seal with the latest range of updates introduced to the electric car.

The BYD Seal now comes with powered sunshade as a standard feature across variants. Besides that, it has also received an updated air conditioning system with a larger compressor. Also, the 2025 BYD Seal has received an all-new module for air purification. The larger AC compressor ensures better and efficient cooling inside the cabin of the BYD Seal, while the updated air purifier offers better air purification.

The Premium variant of the BYD Seal now comes equipped with Frequency Selective Dampers (FSD). This technology was previously only limited to the Performance variant of BYD Seal. This enhances the riding comfort of the occupants. The Performance variant of the BYD Seal is now equipped with the DiSus-C system, which enhances stability and riding comfort for the vehicle and its occupants by dynamically adjusting the dampers.