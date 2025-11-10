New BMW F 450 GS vs KTM 390 Adventure — which adventure bike wins the 400cc war?

Adventure touring motorcycles have become the go-to choice for riders who want a machine that’s equally capable on highways and rough terrain. Two names that now headline this segment are the BMW F 450 GS and the KTM 390 Adventure. While both belong to the same middleweight category, they approach the idea of adventure very differently. The BMW represents precision engineering and the prestige of the GS badge, whereas KTM brings raw off-road focus, high-tech features, and value for money. Let’s see how the two compare on paper and in purpose. Get Launch Updates on BMW F 450 GS Notify me Notify me The BMW F 450 GS offers refined touring capabilities with a premium design, while the KTM 390 Adventure excels in off-road performance and features. Choosing between them depends on whether you prioritize comfort or raw adventure.

BMW F 450 GS vs KTM 390 Adventure: Key specifications Specification BMW F 450 GS KTM 390 Adventure Engine 420cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled 398.63cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Power 48 hp @ 8,750 rpm 46 PS @ 8,500 rpm Torque 43.4 Nm @ 6,750 rpm 39 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed with Quickshifter+ Front Suspension Travel 180 mm 200 mm Front Wheel 19-inch 21-inch Ground Clearance ~210 mm (estimated) 237 mm Seat Height 846 mm 830 mm Kerb Weight 178 kg 182 kg Fuel Tank 13.6 litres 14.5 litres Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) ₹ 6.5– ₹ 7 lakh (expected) ₹ 3.67 lakh View All Prev Next

Design and presence

The BMW F 450 GS inherits its styling cues from the brand’s legendary GS lineup. The sharp LED headlamp, slim tail, and minimalist bodywork lend it a premium yet purposeful look. KTM’s 390 Adventure, on the other hand, wears its rally DNA proudly. Its tall stance, 21-inch front wheel, and rugged proportions make it look more off-road ready straight out of the showroom.

Performance and ride experience

Under the skin, both motorcycles are built for adventure, but with different personalities. BMW’s 420cc parallel-twin engine delivers a smooth, refined ride ideal for long tours. It makes 48 hp and 43.4 Nm and it should offer excellent cruising ability. KTM’s 398cc single-cylinder motor, derived from the new 390 Duke, produces 46 PS and 39 Nm, giving it a punchier mid-range and an engaging throttle response. The KTM should feel livelier and more eager, while the BMW feels calm and composed on open roads.

Off-Road ability and comfort

If you’re planning to spend more time off the tarmac, the KTM 390 Adventure takes the lead. Its 21-inch front wheel, longer 200 mm suspension travel, and higher 237 mm ground clearance make it more capable over rocks and trails. The BMW’s 19-inch front wheel setup and 180 mm suspension travel point towards a balance between on-road stability and light off-road fun. The F 450 GS is more of a touring-friendly machine, while the KTM remains the purist’s choice for trail riding.

Features and technology

KTM offers a feature-rich package — full-colour TFT display, cornering ABS, traction control, multiple riding modes, quickshifter+, slipper clutch, and a USB charger. BMW equips the F 450 GS with a connected TFT screen, ABS Pro, LED lighting, and selectable riding modes. While both bikes get modern electronics, the KTM provides more for its price, making it an unbeatable value proposition.

Verdict

Choosing between the BMW F 450 GS and KTM 390 Adventure ultimately depends on what kind of adventure you seek. The KTM 390 Adventure delivers unbeatable off-road prowess, exciting performance, and segment-leading technology at a competitive price. The BMW F 450 GS, however, brings premium appeal, refinement, and the GS badge, making it perfect for long-distance riders who value comfort and quality over outright aggression.

In short — the KTM is the adventure bike for explorers, while the BMW is the adventure bike for tourers.