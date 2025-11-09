Royal Enfield 650 Twins compared: Classic 650 vs Bullet 650 full breakdown

Royal Enfield’s 650cc twin platform has already earned legendary status through the Interceptor and Continental GT. Now, the brand has expanded its retro portfolio with the Classic 650 and Bullet 650, two motorcycles that blend heritage styling with modern refinement. While both share the same mechanical core, they interpret Royal Enfield’s DNA in distinct ways — one elegant and sophisticated, the other pure and enduring. Here is a quick comparison between the two motorcycles. Get Launch Updates on Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Notify me Notify me HT Image

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs Bullet 650: Spec comparison Specification Classic 650 Bullet 650 Wheelbase 1475 mm 1480 mm Ground Clearance 154 mm 154 mm Seat Height 800 mm 800 mm Kerb Weight 243 kg 243 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 14.8 L 14.8 L Front Suspension 43 mm Telescopic Fork (Showa) 43 mm Telescopic Fork (Showa) Rear Suspension Twin Shock, 90 mm Travel Twin Shock, 90 mm Travel Brakes 320 mm Front, 300 mm Rear (Dual-Channel ABS) 320 mm Front, 300 mm Rear (Dual-Channel ABS) Tyres 100/90-19 (F), 140/70 R18 (R) 100/90-19 (F), 140/70 R18 (R) View All Prev Next

Price and market position

Royal Enfield Classic 650: £6,499 onwards in the UK and ₹3.61 lakh ex-showroom onwards in India.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: £6,749 onwards in the UK. Prices for India are not yet announced.

Both models occupy a similar price band, sitting above the Interceptor 650 due to additional detailing and component quality.

Design and styling: Retro elegance vs heritage purity

Classic 650:

The Classic 650 stays faithful to the design language that defined the Classic 350 and 500. From the teardrop tank and chrome accents to the curved fenders and polished twin exhausts, every detail exudes craftsmanship. It features the LED casquette headlamp with “tiger-eye” DRLs, a removable pillion seat, and classic colourways like Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal, and Black Chrome.

Bullet 650:

The Bullet 650 keeps the brand’s oldest nameplate alive. Its squared-off rear fender, single-piece seat, and hand-painted pinstripes evoke unmistakable Bullet heritage. The traditional casquette headlamp with twin pilot lamps and metal side panels preserves its authentic silhouette — it looks like a Bullet, only bigger, bolder, and twin-powered.

Verdict:

The Classic 650 refines the retro formula; the Bullet 650 protects the original legacy. Both are timeless, but appeal to different hearts.

Engine and performance

Both motorcycles use the same 647.95cc parallel-twin, SOHC, 4-stroke engine, producing 34.6 kW (46.4 hp) at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm, paired with a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox and slip/assist clutch. While performance is identical on paper, the tuning might be slightly different.

Fueling is managed by electronic fuel injection, and both bikes share a steel tubular spine frame with a Showa 43 mm telescopic fork (120 mm travel) and twin rear shocks (90 mm travel).

The Classic 650 has already established itself as a successfull tourer for long rides. The Bullet 650, on the other hand, feels more upright and commanding — true to its lineage. Both bikes share the same 800 mm seat height and 243 kg kerb weight, ensuring similar road presence.

Features and technology

Both models feature a balanced blend of nostalgia and practicality:

LED headlamp and tail lamp

Retro-analogue instrument cluster with LCD display

Tripper Navigation system

USB Type-C charging port

Premium rotary-style switchgear

Dual-channel ABS

The Classic adds a more premium visual edge with its chrome finish options and removable subframe, while the Bullet retains the signature pinstriped tank and minimalist design.

Verdict: Which one’s right for you?

Choose the Classic 650 if you want:

A refined, comfortable retro feel

Chrome-rich, premium styling

A versatile setup for both solo and long-distance rides

Choose the Bullet 650 if you value:

Authentic, hand-painted heritage detailing

A single-piece seat and traditional stance

The timeless aura of Royal Enfield’s most iconic nameplate

Final thoughts

Royal Enfield has effectively created two sides of the same coin. The Classic 650 embodies evolution — the modern face of the brand’s timeless charm. The Bullet 650 represents continuity — the soul of motorcycling heritage carried into the future.

Whichever you choose, you’re not just buying a motorcycle; you’re buying a legacy re-engineered for the modern age.