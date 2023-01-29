Home / Car Bike / Car owner replaced his Audi Q3 for this electric vehicle, claims he saved 14L

Car owner replaced his Audi Q3 for this electric vehicle, claims he saved 14L

Published on Jan 29, 2023

A tyre set of Audi Q3 costs ₹90,000 which can cover a distance of 30,000 kilometres. The laproscopic surgeon claimed he had to spend ₹2 lakh every year for the car insurance.

Pune citizens are now becoming environment friendly with many of them leaning towards using solar powered devices and electric vehicles. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
If your car has turned old after being driven for a long time, it is quite obvious that you would replace it with a better car. For example, if you own an Audi Q3, you would prefer a Q5 or a Q7. But Dr. Madan Kumar, who drives an Audi Q3, chose to replace it with a Tata Nexon EV.

The story doesn't end here. He has created a record by covering 1.38 lakh kilometres within 2.5 years of purchasing the electric car, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported. A laproscopic surgeon by profession, Kumar had covered a distance of 85,000 kilometres within 1.5 years of buying the car.

After he covers a distance of 20,000 kilometres further, the warranty of his car battery will come to an end. The company gives a warranty on eight years of battery or till 1.60 lakh kilometres. The doctor said he used the fast charging network of his Tata Nexon EV only when he needed the most. He preferred slow charging facility to power his electric car.

According to report, Dr, Kumar was getting a mileage of 240 kilometres when he had completed 85,000 kilometres. He told the website about having carried out a round trip in which he covered a total distance of 190 kilometres. Even then the car had 21 per cent battery left before charging was required. The doctor said it is up to the driver to calculate how fast a charge will be exhausted.

Dr. Kumar has claimed he saved up to 14 lakh after choosing Tata Nexon EV over his Audi Q3 car. A tyre set of Audi Q3 costs 90,000 which can only cover a distance of 30,000 kilometres. He had to spend 2 lakh a year for the car insurance.

