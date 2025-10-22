Chery Arrizo 8 patented in India: Will this Chinese PHEV sedan make it to the market?
Chery Automobile had recently filed a patent for its Tiggo 8 SUV, suggesting the Chinese carmaker may enter the Indian market soon.
The Indian passenger vehicles market is home to a wide range of automakers, both domestic and international, and the number is likely to grow by one quite soon. Chery Automobile has filed a patent for its Arrizo 8 sedan in India, suggesting a launch may be right around the corner. This is the second model from the fourth-largest Chinese automaker to be patented on our shores, following the Tiggo 8 SUV, which was listed a few weeks prior.
The Chery Arrizo 8 is sold internationally in both pure-ICE and plug-in hybrid versions and is built as a mid-size sedan measuring 4,757 mm in length, 1,832 mm in width, and 1,471 mm in height. It features a sleek silhouette defined by its sporty front fascia with sharp LED headlamps and a set of vertical air intakes that flank a large trapezoidal grille. On the whole, it does remind us of Hyundai’s older design language for its global sedans, such as the Elantra or the Sonata.
|Category
|Chery Arrizo 8 Details
|Body Type
|Mid-size sedan
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|4,757 mm x 1,832 mm x 1,471 mm
|Powertrain Options
|1.6-litre turbo-petrol (ICE) / 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid (PHEV)
|Transmission
|7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT)
|Power & Torque (ICE)
|194 bhp / 290 Nm
|Power & Torque (PHEV)
|351 bhp / 515 Nm
|EV-only Range (PHEV)
|105 km
|0–100 kmph (PHEV)
|7.8 seconds
|Exterior Highlights
|Sharp LED headlamps, large trapezoidal grille, vertical air intakes, coupe-like roofline
|Interior & Comfort
|Dual-tone cabin, flat-bottom steering, powered driver seat, panoramic sunroof
|Infotainment & Displays
|24.6-inch dual-screen setup (infotainment + instrument cluster), 540° panoramic camera view
|Other Features
|50W wireless charger, 8-speaker audio system
|Safety Equipment
|10 airbags, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Brake Override System, 18-feature ADAS suite
|Market Status (India)
|Patent filed; launch expected soon
Chery Arrizo 8: Interior and tech
The Arrizo 8 packs a comprehensive tech suite within a luxurious, dual-tone cabin, treating the driver to a flat-bottomed steering wheel, a powered seat, and a 24.6-inch dual-screen display for infotainment and instrumentation. This display shows a 540-degree panoramic view feature for ease of manoeuvrability, while other features include a 50W wireless charger, an 8-speaker audio system, and a panoramic sunroof.
On the safety front, the Arrizo 8 features 10 airbags as standard, alongside features such as ABS, brake assist, Electronic Brake Assistance, and Brake Override System. It also gets an ADAS suite with 18 features.
Chery Arrizo 8: Powertrain details
The Chery Arrizo 8 can be configured with one of two engine options. The 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine for the pure-ICE variant is mated to a 7-speed DCT and makes 194 bhp and 290 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre PHEV unit pushes out 351 bhp and 515 Nm of torque, enabling an EV-only range of 105 km at a stretch. This variant makes the 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.8 seconds.