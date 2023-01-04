Home / Car Bike / Citroen announces new prices for C3 and C5. Check new rates

Citroen announces new prices for C3 and C5. Check new rates

car bike
Published on Jan 04, 2023 11:44 AM IST

While the C3 crossover SUV has become costlier by ₹27,500, the C5 is dearer by ₹50,000.

The Citroen C3 crossover SUV
The Citroen C3 crossover SUV
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

French carmaker Citroen has announced the new, increased prices for C3 and C5, the two models it manufactures in India. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, which cited the company's data, the C3 crossover SUV has received a hike of up to 27,500, while the C5 Aircross is costlier by 50,000.

Also Read: Car prices hike in 2023? | See list of manufacturers and likely price increase

Citroen C3

The model is available in these variants: Live, Feel, Feel Vibe, Feel DT, Feel Vibe DT, Feel Turbo and Feel DT Turbo. Of these, Feel Turbo has not received any hike as it the newest variant, and will come for 8.1 lakh. On the other hand, Feel DT Turbo, the costliest, is dearer by 19,500, and the rest, by 27,500.

VariantNew costOld costIncreaseHike %
Live 5,98,000 5,70,500 27,5004.82%
FeelRs, 6,90,000 6,62,500 27,5004.15%
Feel Vibe 7,05,000 6,77,500 27,5004.06%
Feel DT 7,05,000 6,77,500 27,5004.06%
Feel Vibe DT 7,20,000 6,92,500 27,5003.97%
Feel Turbo 8,10,000---
Feel DT Turbo 8,25,000 8,05,500 19,5002.42%

Citroen C5

The Shine D variant can now be bought for 37,17,000, against the earlier price of 36,67,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out