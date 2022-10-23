Home / Car Bike / This couple from Gujarat is the first owner of Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

This couple from Gujarat is the first owner of Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

Updated on Oct 23, 2022 10:55 AM IST

The first luxury electric car to be fully manufactured in India was launched on September 30 in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

First unit of Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 being handed over
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A doctor couple from Gujarat has become the first owner of Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC, the first luxury electric car fully manufactured in India. Garnet Motors (India) Private Limited delivered the EQS 580 4MATIC unit to the couple, Dr Ridham Sheth and Dr Pooja Sheth.

Launched on September 30 in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, the luxury sedan is priced at 1.55 crore (ex-showroom) and is assembled at the German auto giant's manufacturing plant at Chakan near Pune.

Also Read: Mercedes launches EQS 580, first ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car

Range of 857 kms in single charge

According to Mercedes, the EQS580 has a range of 857 kms in one full charge, and 300 kms from 15 minutes of charging. The company has given a 107.8 kWh battery pack in the car; the battery powers a pair of electric motors, with one each at the front and rear axles. The sedan, which has a combined power output of 523 bhp and 855Nm torque, has a top speed of 210 kmph, and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds.

Features of EQS 580 4MATIC

The car has features such as an MBUX hyper screen, 3 massive high-definition displays, head-up display, massage function for front seats, Burmester 3d surround sound system, air filtration system, 9 airbags etc.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

mercedes electric vehicles
