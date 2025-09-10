Dream of a Royal Enfield in your garage? Classic 350, Meteor 350, Bullet 350 and Hunter 350 become cheaper

While the 350 cc engine propelled motorcycles will see a price reduction, the motorcycles with 450 cc and 650 cc engines will be costlier by a decent margin from the same date. This means the motorcycles such as the Scram 440, Himalayan 450, Guerilla 450, Classic 650, Bear 650, Shotgun 650, Super Meteor 650, Interpreter 650 and Continental GT 650 will be costlier.

However, the two-wheeler manufacturer has not revealed the spectrum of price cuts and price hikes.

How GST 2.0 impacts motorcycles in India

Earlier this month, the GST Council announced the restructuring of the tax slabs. Under the GST 2.0 regime, the two-wheelers with engine capacity under 350 cc will now attract an 18 per cent tax rate, down from the 28 per cent applied now. However, the two-wheelers with an engine displacement of more than 350 cc will see an increased tax rate of 40 per cent, as compared to the previous 28 per cent GST and three per cent cess, resulting in a total tax incidence of 31 per cent. The total tax incidence hike of nine per cent will significantly hike the prices of the bigger motorcycles with engine displacement of above 350 cc.

Owing to these revamped tax rates, the 350 cc engine-powered motorcycles of Royal Enfield will be cheaper, while the bigger models will be pricier.