Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dream of a Royal Enfield in your garage? Classic 350, Meteor 350, Bullet 350 and Hunter 350 become cheaper

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 10, 2025 12:41 pm IST

Royal Enfield's 350 cc motorcycle range will see a price cut, while bigger models will be costlier.

Royal Enfield has announced that its 350 cc engine-powered motorcycles will be cheaper from September 22, on the back of the tax restructuring under the GST 2.0 regime. The retro motorcycle manufacturer has stated that its 350 cc engine-powered motorcycles, such as Classic 350, Goan Classic 350, Hunter 350, Meteor 350 and Bullet 350, will see a price cut, effective from September 22, the same date on which the new GST regime will be effective across India.

Royal Enfield's 350 cc motorcycle range will see a price cut, while bigger models will be costlier.(Royal Enfield)
Personalised Offers on
Royal Enfield Classic 350 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers
Royal Enfield's 350 cc motorcycle range will see a price cut, while bigger models will be costlier.(Royal Enfield)

While the 350 cc engine propelled motorcycles will see a price reduction, the motorcycles with 450 cc and 650 cc engines will be costlier by a decent margin from the same date. This means the motorcycles such as the Scram 440, Himalayan 450, Guerilla 450, Classic 650, Bear 650, Shotgun 650, Super Meteor 650, Interpreter 650 and Continental GT 650 will be costlier.

However, the two-wheeler manufacturer has not revealed the spectrum of price cuts and price hikes.

How GST 2.0 impacts motorcycles in India

Earlier this month, the GST Council announced the restructuring of the tax slabs. Under the GST 2.0 regime, the two-wheelers with engine capacity under 350 cc will now attract an 18 per cent tax rate, down from the 28 per cent applied now. However, the two-wheelers with an engine displacement of more than 350 cc will see an increased tax rate of 40 per cent, as compared to the previous 28 per cent GST and three per cent cess, resulting in a total tax incidence of 31 per cent. The total tax incidence hike of nine per cent will significantly hike the prices of the bigger motorcycles with engine displacement of above 350 cc.

Owing to these revamped tax rates, the 350 cc engine-powered motorcycles of Royal Enfield will be cheaper, while the bigger models will be pricier.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Dream of a Royal Enfield in your garage? Classic 350, Meteor 350, Bullet 350 and Hunter 350 become cheaper
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On