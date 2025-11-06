Ducati Hypermotard V2 breaks cover with new engine and tech: Will it come to India?

Ducati has been refreshing its middleweight family with that new V2 engine, which can now be found on most models from the Monster V2 to the Panigale V2, and the latest one to use it is the all-new Hypermotard V2. First debuted at EICMA 2005 as a concept, the fourth generation of the supermoto arrives after 20 years as a completely new model. For the 2026 model year, the Ducati Hypermotard V2 ditches the desmodronic valves, gets a new monocoque chassis and new features. Personalised Offers on Ducati Hypermotard 950 Check Offers Check Offers Ducati has unveiled the Hypermotard V2 and V2 SP models with the new 890 cc V-twin engine

The Ducati Hypermotard V2’s design is derived from the original concept that was named ‘Best in Show’ at EICMA 2005. It features the iconic front beak flanked by muscular tank shrouds that lead to a flat, bench-style seat. This is fitted on an upswept tail section with a dual exhaust hanging below to leave the trellis frame exposed. The LED headlamp is sharper, with slim LED DRLs that become part of the beak. From the rear, the taillights appear to float right above the exhaust and resemble the Streetfighter’s LED units.

Category Details Engine Type 890 cc, 90° V-twin, liquid-cooled Power Output 120 hp @ 10,750 rpm Torque Output 94 Nm @ 8,250 rpm Transmission 6-speed gearbox with bi-directional quickshifter Chassis Aluminium monocoque with trellis subframe, double-sided swingarm Suspension (Standard) 46 mm Kayaba USD forks, fully adjustable monoshock Suspension (SP) Fully adjustable Öhlins setup (front and rear) Brakes (Standard) Front: 320 mm dual discs with Brembo M4.32 calipers; Rear: 245 mm disc Brakes (SP) Front: 320 mm dual discs with Brembo M50 calipers Tyres V2: Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV; V2 SP: Rosso IV Corsa Wheels 17-inch alloys Wet Weight 180 kg (Standard) / 177 kg (SP) Electronics 6-axis IMU, Cornering ABS (4 levels), traction & wheelie control, engine brake control Display 5-inch TFT console with three themes Riding Modes Race, Sport, Road, Wet View All Prev Next

What is the Ducati Hypermotard V2 powered by?

The Hypermotard is now powered by the 890 cc V-twin engine that is found in all Ducati V2 models. Touted as the lightest twin-cylinder from the Italian brand, it weighs in at 54 kg, 6 kg less than the previous Testastretta unit.

The new V2 ditches the Desmo valvetrain for conventional valve springs and drops 47 cc from the overall displacement. Yet, it makes more power: 120 hp at 10,750 rpm and 94 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm. This makes for a 6 bhp gain and a 2 Nm loss, but Ducati claims that more than 70 per cent of the maximum torque is already available at 3,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with the updated bi-directional quickshifter

What is the Ducati Hypermotard V2 underpinned by?

The Hypermotard V2's new engine is housed within a lightweigth aluminimium monocoque chassis as its structural element

The new V2 takes shape as the main part of the new aluminium monocoque chassis, which replaces the older steel frame. The trellis subframe has been retained, but the new Hypermotard does switch over to a double-sided swingarm, a change gracing all new Ducatis for improved cornering stability. With the compact chassis design, the motorcycle weighs 180 kg (wet), growing 13 kg lighter than the outgoing model. The top-spec SP variant weighs 177 kg, making for 16 kg in weight savings.

The standard V2 employs Kayaba-sourced 46 mm fully adjustable USD front forks and a monoshock, while the SP is treated with fully adjustable Öhlins suspension at both ends. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels fitted with 320 mm dual discs at the front and a single 245 mm rear disc. These feature Brembo calipers, with the V2 getting twin M4.32 units at the front, while the SP gets M50 calipers with a dedicated master cylinder. Tyre choices are different too, with the standard model putting on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IVs, while the top-spec gets Rosso IV Corsas with more grip.

What are the features of the Ducati Hypermotard V2?

In usual Ducati fashion, the Hypermotard V2 is available with a broad range of tech and rider aids, centring on a 6-axis IMU and the new 5-inch TFT console with three display themes. Riders can choose between four riding modes, including Race, Sport, Road and Wet, as well as four levels of Cornering ABS. The supermoto further features traction control, wheelie control, and engine brake control.

Will the Ducati Hypermotard V2 come to India?

The Ducati Hypermotard V2 SP wears a special livery commemorating 20 years since the supermoto first debuted as a concept at EICMA 2005

The Ducati Hypermotard V2 has been unveiled for the global markets and is expected to reach North America and Europe first, with official prices to be revealed at the time of launch. Ducati is yet to confirm a launch in India, but we expect the new model to make it here. Older versions of the supermoto have been offered on our shores, with the 698 Mono and the 950 RVE still on sale.

The latest unveiling leaves the Ducati DesertX as the only Testastretta-powered model from the lineup. The tourer is expected to migrate to the 890 cc V2, with previously spotted test mules confirming suspicions.