Elon Musk's Tesla is recalling 11 lakh US vehicles: Report

Elon Musk's Tesla has recalled nearly 11 lakh US vehicles after reports that the window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after encountering an obstruction, thereby increasing the risk of injury,.



The automobile giant has told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it will carry out an over-the-air software update of the affected system, Reuters reported. Tesla's recall includes some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.



The Texas-headquartered company said it was not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crash injuries or deaths related to the recall. The traffic safety regulator said a closing window without a proper automatic reversing system may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, thereby increasing the risk of injury.

The traffic regulator said Tesla's vehicles failed to comply with the requirements of a federal motor vehicle safety standard. During product testing last month, Tesla said the employees had identified automatic window reversal system performance that had "greater than expected variations in response to pinch detection."

Tesla determined the vehicles pinch detection and retraction performance in the test results did not meet automatic reversal systems requirements, Reuters reported.

Tesla said starting Sept. 13, vehicles in production and in pre-delivery received a software update that sets power operated window operation to the requirements.

