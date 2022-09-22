Home / Car Bike / Elon Musk's Tesla is recalling 11 lakh US vehicles: Report

Elon Musk's Tesla is recalling 11 lakh US vehicles: Report

car bike
Published on Sep 22, 2022 05:17 PM IST

Tesla's recall includes some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles. The Texas-headquartered company said it was not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crash injuries or deaths related to the recall.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Elon Musk's Tesla has recalled nearly 11 lakh US vehicles after reports that the window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after encountering an obstruction, thereby increasing the risk of injury,.

The automobile giant has told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it will carry out an over-the-air software update of the affected system, Reuters reported. Tesla's recall includes some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.

The Texas-headquartered company said it was not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crash injuries or deaths related to the recall. The traffic safety regulator said a closing window without a proper automatic reversing system may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, thereby increasing the risk of injury.

The traffic regulator said Tesla's vehicles failed to comply with the requirements of a federal motor vehicle safety standard. During product testing last month, Tesla said the employees had identified automatic window reversal system performance that had "greater than expected variations in response to pinch detection."

Tesla determined the vehicles pinch detection and retraction performance in the test results did not meet automatic reversal systems requirements, Reuters reported.

Tesla said starting Sept. 13, vehicles in production and in pre-delivery received a software update that sets power operated window operation to the requirements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tesla inc. elon musk
tesla inc. elon musk

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out