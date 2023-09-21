News / Car Bike / For faster deliveries of Seltos, Kia adds 2 new variants to SUV

For faster deliveries of Seltos, Kia adds 2 new variants to SUV

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 21, 2023 11:25 AM IST

The GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S) trims are priced at ₹19.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹19.60 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively, and come with Level 2 ADAS.

Kia Motors on Wednesday introduced two new variants for its Seltos SUV, positioning these between the HTX+ and GTX+ trims, as well as X-Line models.

The all-new X-Line S variant of Seltos (Image courtesy: Kia Motors)
GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S), the new variants, will reduce the waiting period (from 15-16 weeks to 7-9 weeks) of and increase the value proposition of the Seltos, according to Kia.

Price

While the GTX+ (S) is priced at 19.40 lakh (ex-showroom), buyers must pay 20,000 more for the X-Line (S). Also, these rates are for the Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi petrol engine with 7-speed DCT transmission, and 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine with 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission, respectively.

Car highlights

The two new trims will both come with a Level 2 Advanced-Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with as many as 17 autonomous functionalities. Besides, the South Korean auto giant has also equipped the model with an electronic parking brake with auto hold, 18-inch crystal cut alloy wheels (glossy black colour) and a host of features.

Also, if a buyer wants the roof to be painted in black, then they must pay 20,000 more regardless of which new trim they are purchaing.

Company speaks

Speaking at the launch event, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, assured that the deliveries will start before Diwali.

“There is no better way to win customers' hearts than offering them quick access to their most-loved car. These variants have been carefully designed for the tech-savvy customers who do not want to compromise on the looks, tech, and ADAS-assisted safety systems, but want a quick delivery. It has always been our constant endeavour to offer utmost value to our new-age customers with the best of design and technology,” Brar said, according to HT Auto.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

