Force Motors Limited, India’s largest van manufacturer, has announced significant price revisions across its entire product portfolio in line with the government’s decision to reduce GST on automobiles from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. The revised prices, which will come into effect from 22 September 2025, cover popular models such as the Traveller, Trax, Urbania, Monobus, and the Gurkha SUV. The Force Gurkha continues to have a very strong road presence regardless of whether it is driving forward or just standing still. It continues to be influenced by the Mercedes G Wagon and appears proud of it.

The price reductions vary across models, with benefits ranging from ₹92,900 on the Gurkha to as high as ₹6.81 lakh on the Urbania. The Traveller sees a reduction of up to ₹4.52 lakh, the Trax by up to ₹3.21 lakh, and the Monobus by up to ₹2.66 lakh.

Check similar cars Find more cars

Speaking on the development, Mr. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director of Force Motors Limited, said the GST rationalization was a landmark reform for the auto industry. “Mass mobility solutions such as the Traveller, Urbania, and Trax will become more accessible, enabling safer and more reliable public transport. Ambulances, too, will benefit from this relaxation, easing the financial burden on healthcare providers,” he noted. He also welcomed the removal of the Compensation Cess, calling it a structural change that would stimulate demand, boost festive season buying, and strengthen the government’s Make-in-India vision.

(Also read: Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units)

The company expects strong demand during the festive season and has encouraged customers to book early to ensure timely deliveries.

Founded in 1958, Force Motors today operates five manufacturing facilities across India and employs more than 10,000 people. The company has established strong partnerships with global automakers, producing engines for every Mercedes-Benz and BMW vehicle manufactured in India. Its joint venture with Rolls-Royce—Force MTU Power Systems—supplies advanced engines for global applications.

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny to serve at the Indo-Tibetan Border, joins the Central Armed Police Force)

With a versatile portfolio that spans the Traveller, Trax, Monobus, Urbania, and the rugged Gurkha SUV, Force Motors continues to play a pivotal role in passenger and goods transport solutions. The latest price revisions are expected to not only improve affordability but also stimulate demand across domestic and international markets at a crucial time for the industry.