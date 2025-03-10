From Kia Syros to Hyundai Creta: Affordable cars with panoramic sunroof under 15 lakh

Sunroofs have been the most preferred feature among the Indian crowd. Due to the demand, the majority of the automakers have begun offering electric sunroofs across their model range with even the base level hatchbacks receiving the feature. To make things more interesting, most of the car manufacturers are now providing panoramic sunroofs. Although the features are offered only in SUVs, the most affordable SUV with panoramic sunroof begins from below ₹12 lakh. Following is a list of the top five most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof. The Kia Syros is the most affordable SUV to get panoramic sunroof while the Tata Curvv is the most affordable comapct SUV to get panoramic sunroof.

Kia Syros

The Kia Syros is the new entrant in the sub compact SUV space and the lineup begins at ₹9 lakh, ex-showroom. Surprisingly, from third to base model, HTK Plus, ₹11.50 lakh, ex-showroom, the Kia Syros comes with a panoramic sunroof. It is the cheapest car in India with a panoramic sunroof.

Along with this, the Syros HTK Plus also gets a 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reverse camera with dynamic guidance, power folding mirrors and windows, rear air conditioning vents, door curtains, four Type-C USB charging ports, 16 inch alloy wheels and rear reclining seats.

Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is the latest arrival in the highly populated compact SUV segment. The Tata Curvv, in an effort to leave a mark in the segment, has a coupe SUV design and a feature loaded package. The Pure Plus S trim level at ₹11.87 lakh, ex-showroom, that is the third step above the base model is the least expensive compact SUV to offer the panoramic sunroof.

It also receives a 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, fully automatic temperature control, four speaker audio system, electrically adjustable and auto-folding exterior mirrors, reverse camera park assist, steering-mounted controls, Bluetooth connectivity, voice commands, shark fin antenna, leather gear selector, paddle shifters (for automatic transmission variants), electric temperature control, armrest, USB mobile chargers, tire pressure monitoring, stylish wheel covers and touch-based HVAC controls.

MG Astor

MG Astor which arrived for the first time in 2021 has been recently revised with additional new features and reworked variants. With the update, MG has fitted a panoramic sunroof to the Astor pack from the second to the base variant itself, Shine. Starting price of the Astor Shine is ₹12.48 lakh, ex-showroom. Offering the 1.5-litre petrol paired with the 5-speed manual gearbox, Shine variant also features a six speaker sound setup.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The other sub compact SUV in the list is the Mahindra XUV 3XO. The XUV 3XO receives a panoramic sunroof with the top-of-the-line AX7 variants, which receive a starting price of ₹12.57 lakh, ex-showroom. In addition to a panoramic sunroof, the sub-compact SUV also receives two 10.25-inch digital screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster and these support wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay.

Mahindra provides the AdrenoX Connect platform for additional smartphone integration. Alongside the screens, the car comes with dual-zone climate control, a six-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, several charging stations, and a cooled glovebox.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta has been the top-selling compact SUV in India since its introduction in 2015. Although the Creta received a facelift in 2024, the company recently refreshed the Creta lineup with new features and variants. With the 2025 refresh, the Creta lineup received the new EX(O) trim level, which is third from the bottom variant.

The new trim level is equipped with a panoramic sunroof and LED reading lamps for the interior. The trim is available at ₹12.97 lakh ex-showroom for petrol and ₹14.56 lakh ex-showroom for diesel. The IVT petrol variant, on the other hand, and the auto transmission for the diesel engine of the variant are available at ₹14.37 lakh and ₹15.96 lakh respectively.