From Majestor to e Vitara: 5 cars launching in India this February

February is turning out to be a busy month for the Indian car market, with multiple launches and price announcements lined up across SUV, MPV and electric segments. From full-size diesel SUVs to premium performance models and new electric offerings, manufacturers are covering a wide range of buyer preferences. One of several new models set to launch or be priced in India this February, as carmakers expand their SUV, EV and MPV portfolios.

MG Majestor

MG Motor India will reveal prices for the Majestor on 12 February. The Majestor is basically a more premium, top-spec cousin of the Gloster (it’s based on the Maxus D90 platform), but with a distinct look, new front and rear bumpers, a different grille, vertically stacked headlamps with slim LED DRLs, new tail lamps, and fresh alloy wheels. It uses the same 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel architecture, paired with an eight-speed automatic and 4x4 hardware. The Majestor is being pitched to take on body-on-frame rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner Legender.

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro

BMW India will unveil pricing for the range-topping X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro on 16 February. This top trim uses a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol that makes 258 bhp and 400 Nm, and it pairs with an eight-speed automatic plus a 48V mild-hybrid system. Key visual and equipment highlights include an illuminated grille, 20-inch staggered wheels, new paint and smoked lamps, plus M-signature interior touches. Expect the X3 30 to be aimed squarely at buyers looking for a sporty, premium compact SUV.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen has opened pre-bookings for the flagship Tayron R-Line in India with a token amount of ₹51,000. The Tayron is offered with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol producing about 201 bhp and 320 Nm, mated to a seven-speed DSG; VW has said official pricing will be announced in February. The Tayron will sit at the top of VW’s SUV ladder in India and is expected to be offered as a single, fully loaded variant.

Nissan Gravite

Nissan’s Gravite, a three-row MPV built on the Triber/CMF-B underpinnings, is set for a reveal on 17 February. It will be a sub-four-metre, seven-seat MPV with a distinct exterior from the Triber. Power is expected to come from the familiar 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol (roughly 71 bhp and 96 Nm), offered with 5-speed manual and AMT options. The Gravite aims at budget-minded family buyers who need flexible seating and low running costs.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara (and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella)

Maruti’s first all-electric mainstream SUV, the e Vitara, will have its pricing finalised this month. The e Vitara will be offered in three variants and ten colours, with two battery options, 48.8 kWh and 61.1 kWh, and an ARAI-claimed range of up to about 543 km. Toyota will sell a sister model badged as the Urban Cruiser Ebella. The e Vitara is important because it represents Maruti’s push into high-volume EVs for India and will reset pricing/feature expectations in the electric SUV segment.