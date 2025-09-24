Hero Destini 110 launched: 5 things to know

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched the all-new Hero Destini 110 in India. Priced at ₹72,000 (VX – Cast Drum) and ₹79,000 (ZX – Cast Disc) (ex-showroom, Delhi), the scooter is aimed at families and first-time buyers looking for an affordable, practical, and durable ride. Sales will roll out in phases across Hero dealerships. Here are the top five things you need to know about the new Destini 110: Get Launch Updates on Hero Karizma 400 Notify me Notify me Destini 110 in Groovy Red colour scheme.

Neo Retro Styling with Premium Touches

The Hero Destini 110 features a distinctive neo retro design that blends classic looks with modern details. Premium chrome accents, a projector LED headlamp, and the brand’s signature H-shaped LED tail lamps give the scooter a stylish and family-friendly appeal.

Best-in-Segment Mileage

At the heart of the scooter is a refined 110cc engine equipped with Hero’s i3s (Idle Stop-Start System) technology and a one-way clutch. This setup helps the Destini 110 deliver an impressive 56.2 kmpl mileage, making it one of the most fuel-efficient scooters in its segment—ideal for daily commutes and weekend rides.

Hero Destini 110 in Nexus Blue colour scheme.

Strong and Durable Build

Built for Indian roads, the Destini 110 gets three large metal body panels that provide strength and long-term durability. The robust design ensures families can rely on it for everyday use without worrying about wear and tear.

Comfort and Convenience for Families

Comfort is one of the scooter’s biggest highlights. The 785 mm long seat with an integrated backrest (longest in the segment) ensures superior rider and pillion support. Spacious legroom, 12-inch wheels, and convenient touches like a front glove box, boot lamp, and an analog-digital speedometer enhance usability. A 190 mm front disc brake ensures confident braking.

Wide Range of Colours

The Hero Destini 110 is available in multiple shades. The VX Cast Drum variant comes in Eternal White, Matt Steel Grey, and Nexus Blue, while the ZX Cast Disc variant is offered in Aqua Grey, Nexus Blue, and Groovy Red.