Honda launches 125cc Lightening Edition of Monkey motorcycle in Thailand. Details here
The bike has been given a price tag of 108,900 Baht (approx. ₹2.59 lakh).
Honda has launched a new edition of its Monkey range of motorcycles in Thailand, naming the model Lightening. An advanced variant, the Honda Monkey Lightening Edition reportedly features several upgrades over the existing models.
Price
It has been priced at 108,900 Thai Baht (approx. ₹2.59 lakh). The bike's standard variant, on the other hand, costs 99,700 Baht (approx. ₹2.38 lakh), while the Easter Egg trim is a bit costlier, and comes for 109,000 Baht (approx. ₹2.62 lakh).
Powertrain
The Honda Monkey Lightening Edition is powered by a 125cc engine, which generates 9.2bhp of maximum power and 11Nm peak torque. Also, there is a 4-speed gearbox, as against the 5-speed unit in the current variants.
Mileage
The automaker claims that the motorcycle gives a mileage of 70.5 kmpl.
Features
The bike is equipped with features such as USD forks, front and rear fender, headlamp, instrument console, brake and clutch lever, turn indicators, rear taillamp, checkered seats, disc brake, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and more.
