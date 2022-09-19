Home / Car Bike / Honda to discontinue production and sale of WR-V, Jazz in India: Report

Honda to discontinue production and sale of WR-V, Jazz in India: Report

Published on Sep 19, 2022 03:13 AM IST

In India, the production and sale of these two models will end in 2023, as per the report.

File photo of Honda logo used for representational purpose only
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Honda has already dropped three cars – CR-V, BR-V and Mobilio – from its lineup in India. Now, the company is all set to discontinue production of two other models in the country, said a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan, adding that these models are WR-V and Jazz.

Production of WR-V, Jazz to be closed

The report stated that in 2023, the Japanese giant will remove WR-V and Jazz from its lineup in the world's fifth-largest economy. The overall low sales of the two models forced Honda to take this decision, the story further said. 448 units of Jazz and 415 units of WR-V were sold last month, while 341 and 527 units respectively were sold in July, figures available with Live Hindustan show.

In India, WR-V comes in four variants: Petrol SVMT ( 910,900), Petrol VX MT ( 989,107), Diesel SVMT (RS 11, 26,500) and Diesel VX MT ( 12,31,100). Jazz, on the other hand, has a starting price of 801,000, with V and ZX CVT being its cheapest and costliest versions respectively. The ZX CVT version is priced at 1,032,000.

New SUVs to be launched

Since India is a huge market for Honda, the company will launch a new car here next year, Live Hindustan said. This new car will be introduced in the SUV segment, it noted.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

