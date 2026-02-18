How fuel efficient is the Nissan Gravite on paper? Here are the official ARAI figures
Nissan Gravite is offered with just one engine option as of now.
Nissan Motor India has finally launched the Gravite in the Indian market. One of the questions that all Indian consumers have is how fuel-efficient the new MPV is. Well, the brand is claiming that the manual gearbox version will deliver a fuel efficiency of 19.3 kmpl whereas the AMT version has a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.6 kmpl.
What is the engine on duty on the Nissan Gravite?
Nissan is offering the Gravite only with a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine. This is the same engine that we have seen on the Renault Triber, Kiger and the Nissan Magnite. It puts out 72 PS of max power and a peak torque output of 96 Nm.
What are the colour options of the Nissan Gravite?
The Gravite will be sold in five colour options. There will be Forest Green, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, Blade Silver and Storm White.
Will there be a CNG powertrain for the Nissan Gravite?
Nissan Motor India has showcased a CNG Concept for the Gravite. It comes with dual-cylinder technology, but it still occupies the whole boot space. However, the customers can still remove the third row of seats and use that space to store the luggage, but then the car becomes a 5-seater instead of a 7-seater. As of now, the brand has not revealed whether the CNG version will go on sale or not.
What are the safety features of the Nissan Gravite?
The vehicle comes equipped with over 45 active and passive safety technologies, with more than 30 offered as standard across all variants. Key highlights include six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, electronic stability control, traction control, brake assist, and an anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution, among other features.
What is the price of the Nissan Gravite?
The prices of the Gravite will start at ₹5.65 lakh ex-showroom.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPaarth Khatri
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More